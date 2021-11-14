Column: Plant bulbs now for color explosion in spring

Are you looking for a shovel-ready job? Well, get your shovel and get ready to plant those fall bulbs. Get out there now and get your daffodil and tulip bulbs planted, and you will thank yourself this spring when your garden is filled with bright colors after a long, gray winter.

So much color from something that requires little, if any maintenance, is hard to resist.

When choosing a place to plant your bulbs, avoid areas that tend to stay damp; excessive moisture will cause the bulbs to rot. Loosen the dirt in the planting area, adding in some compost and peat for drainage. Now the tricky part is to make sure you don’t plant your bulb upside down. Flat down, point up.

Planting depth should be on the package, or use this rule of green thumb: Bury the bulb about three times as deep as its diameter. Pack the dirt firmly, and if you mulch over the top, make sure you pull the mulch away in the spring because mulch tends to slow down the blooming.