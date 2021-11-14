Column: Plant bulbs now for color explosion in spring

Are you looking for a shovel-ready job? Well, get your shovel and get ready to plant those fall bulbs. Get out there now and get your daffodil and tulip bulbs planted, and you will thank yourself this spring when your garden is filled with bright colors after a long, gray winter.
So much color from something that requires little, if any maintenance, is hard to resist.
When choosing a place to plant your bulbs, avoid areas that tend to stay damp; excessive moisture will cause the bulbs to rot. Loosen the dirt in the planting area, adding in some compost and peat for drainage. Now the tricky part is to make sure you don’t plant your bulb upside down. Flat down, point up.
Planting depth should be on the package, or use this rule of green thumb: Bury the bulb about three times as deep as its diameter. Pack the dirt firmly, and if you mulch over the top, make sure you pull the mulch away in the spring because mulch tends to slow down the blooming.
Once spring has arrived and your flowers are done blooming, cut the flower stem to stop it from setting seed, thus sending this energy to building a bigger bulb for next year. Do not cut the leaves as they are necessary to continue feeding the bulb. If you can’t stand the leaves, you can always do what the English do — braid the leaves together or just learn to live with them as I do.
Tulips come in an astounding array of colors, shapes and sizes and can get expensive if you fall in love with some of the more unusual ones. If you have deer nearby, plant daffodils because tulips are deer candy. Tulips only last three to five years. Plan on planting a few tulips every year to keep the blooms coming. Daffodils, on the other hand, seem to come back forever and in greater numbers, and deer avoid them.
So between sips of your pumpkin-spiced latte, get some bulbs planted, then sit back and nibble your pumpkin-spiced muffin, and dream of spring, where pumpkin-spiced anything is nowhere around.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.