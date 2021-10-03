Column: Plant a pollinator; they're good for you and nature

Over the years, we have heard the warning bells about the decline of the honeybees and other pollinators. This is a warning that should not be ignored, because the truth is very simple — without pollinators, we do not eat.

The decline is mostly man-made in origin, from agro-chemicals, herbicides and pesticides to loss of habitat, loss of species and genetic diversity. The good news is, many gardeners are looking to add native perennials, shrubs and trees to their landscape. I have been seeing a sharp rise in native plant requests at the Garden Center, and I happily show them several varieties.

Top on the list is Pycnanthemum muticum, commonly known as Mountain Mint, a native perennial to all areas along the East Coast. Mountain Mint is considered one of the top plants in attracting pollinators; it truly is a pollinator magnet.

This perennial grows 2-3 feet tall, likes full sun to part shade and prefers soil with good drainage. It is a member of the mint family, and will spread by rhizomes, but can easily be controlled with a little cutting and pulling. Better yet, share with friends. Foliage is dusty green with a spearmint scent. Flowers are rounded clusters of tiny lavender-pink to white blossoms open atop the stems, and it is very resistant to deer and rabbits.