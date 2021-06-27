Column: Parkinson's patient has Laila Ali, boxing in his corner

Rob Fisher of Statesville sent me a photo of an autographed picture of Laila Ali, undefeated professional boxer (retired) and daughter of the late, great heavyweight boxing champion Muhammed Ali.
Rob also sent a photo of a signed pair of Laila’s boxing gloves. They’re huge, by the way. I saw them at Lake Hickory Muay Thai, a mixed martial arts boxing and fitness facility that also promotes and supports Rock Steady Boxing for men and women with Parkinson’s disease.
You might recall the story I did in January about the internationally popular Rock Steady Boxing and how its non-contact program of exercises that address Parkinson’s symptoms makes a tremendous difference in the lives of Catawba Valley folks with this progressive disease of the central nervous system. Rob’s one of them. Since 2018, he’s been a Rock Steady participant and now is a coach. Rob used to walk with a walker but today he moves about with about as much energy and enthusiasm as a person a couple of decades his junior. Rob’s 60.
There’s much more to Rob’s story than boxing, however, and I’ll get to that in a few paragraphs. First, Rob, a former pastor of 30 years, husband of Sarah, father of two sons, and grandfather of a little girl, really wanted to share his and Rock Steady Boxing/Lake Hickory Muay Thai’s recent association with Laila Ali.
Rob and J.T. Smith, owner of Lake Hickory Muay Thai and Lake Norman Muay Thai, which also offers Rock Steady Boxing, were chatting one day and came up with the idea that it would be great to get Laila Ali’s support for the Rock Steady program, not only because she’d been a boxer but because she understands Parkinson’s, her father having had the disease prior to his death in 2016.
“So,” said Rob, “I took it upon myself to contact her.” He emailed the website “Laila Ali Lifestyle,” and “her people responded,” said Rob. “They said they’d share the email with her.”
“She ultimately decided she wanted to support our specific gym — our Rock Steady program at Lake Hickory Muay Thai,” Rob reported. “Her support included nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise: T-shirts, autographed boxing gloves, autographed photo.”
Wearing Laila’s T-shirts, a group of Rock Steady/Lake Hickory Muay Thai participants posed for a photo that Rob sent to Laila. “She posted it on her website,” he continued.
“I got to talk to her,” Rob announced. Through “her people,” he asked to speak to her directly so he could thank her for her support. “They set up a time. She’s on the West Coast.”
Laila called Rob. “She said, ‘Hey Rob, this is Laila Ali,’” Rob reported. “We talked a good 10, 15 minutes. I was able to ask her about her dad. She was 7 when he was diagnosed. I was curious if he continued to train after he was diagnosed. She remembered him always being active in his gym.”
“[Laila and I] had a great conversation,” said Rob. “We talked as if we had known each other for years.”
Now, to Rob, who was 38 when he was diagnosed in 1999. He said the disease usually strikes people in their 60s and 70s. Rob and his family lived outside Philadelphia at that time. He was pastor of a church. His sons were 6 and 8, around the same age Laila was when her father developed Parkinson’s. Rob went to the doctor due to a slight tremor in his right hand. Symptoms progressed. Rob made an appointment to see a movement disorder specialist. He said the doctor saw him walking down the hall to the examination room and diagnosed him on the spot due to Rob’s gait and other signs.
Rob said he had symptoms that he and Sarah hadn’t realized were Parkinson’s related. Besides the manner in which he walked, there was the fact that he didn’t swing his arms the way most people do when they stroll, and he had the “Parkinson Mask,” meaning he lacked facial expressions due to the loss of control of some of the muscles in his face and head. Rob said the voice, and speech, is affected as well.
Rob was put on a drug therapy but, due to his young age, it wasn’t something he could continue for decades. As Rob pointed out, Parkinson’s progresses. There is no cure. He’d have to take stronger and stronger medications, and there’d be serious side effects.
In 2004, a neurologist recommended Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS). Electrodes are implanted in the brain. They’re connected by wires to a device inserted under the skin of the chest, “a below-skin power pack,” Rob described. The device is sort of like a pacemaker. It powers electrical impulses that control irregular impulses caused by Parkinson’s. DBS is constantly in process, and no, Rob feels no discomfort. “I have a remote,” he shared. “I can turn myself up or down. I joke and tell people I’m running on a 9-volt battery.” His power pack has to be replaced from time to time.
“Initially, DBS changed my life,” Rob explained. He was able to continue working full-time. But as time went by, the disease progressed, and DBS was not helping as much. Rob said that eventually a person hits a ceiling with DBS, and he or she can’t just continue turning up the voltage without the current negatively affecting other parts of the brain. “I’m getting close to that ceiling,” said Rob.
He has a few things in his corner, though. One is a neurologist at Duke. Rob calls him “phenomenal.” He’s made some changes in the way Rob’s DBS works in his head, “tricking the system to get more time out of it,” said Rob. “They’ll keep it under the ceiling and add drug therapy.”
Another thing Rob’s got going for him is Rock Steady Boxing. “On a day-to-day basis, the boxing helps to manage the symptoms and keep them at bay,” said Rob, who looked back 22 years and recalled a Parkinson’s diagnosis meant getting a prescription for drugs. Now, doctors know the benefits of exercise and highly recommend it. “You can see Parkinson’s boxers improve within the first couple of weeks: walking, attitude, a more hopeful outlook,” Rob said. “Within six months I was able to put the walking assistance (walker, walking sticks) away.”
Speaking again about his conversation with Laila, Rob said, “In talking about her dad and his fight against Parkinson’s, she remembered that he always joked about making a professional comeback. Rock Steady Boxing in Hickory is proud to have Laila in our corner. Her personal support is an inspiration to all of us to knock out Parkinson’s. She is our champion.”
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.