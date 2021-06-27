Column: Parkinson's patient has Laila Ali, boxing in his corner

“So,” said Rob, “I took it upon myself to contact her.” He emailed the website “Laila Ali Lifestyle,” and “her people responded,” said Rob. “They said they’d share the email with her.”

“She ultimately decided she wanted to support our specific gym — our Rock Steady program at Lake Hickory Muay Thai,” Rob reported. “Her support included nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise: T-shirts, autographed boxing gloves, autographed photo.”

Wearing Laila’s T-shirts, a group of Rock Steady/Lake Hickory Muay Thai participants posed for a photo that Rob sent to Laila. “She posted it on her website,” he continued.

“I got to talk to her,” Rob announced. Through “her people,” he asked to speak to her directly so he could thank her for her support. “They set up a time. She’s on the West Coast.”

Laila called Rob. “She said, ‘Hey Rob, this is Laila Ali,’” Rob reported. “We talked a good 10, 15 minutes. I was able to ask her about her dad. She was 7 when he was diagnosed. I was curious if he continued to train after he was diagnosed. She remembered him always being active in his gym.”

“[Laila and I] had a great conversation,” said Rob. “We talked as if we had known each other for years.”