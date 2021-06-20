Column: On this road trip no alibis are necessary

In college, the words “road trip” would send a thrill through us. It meant dropping whatever you were doing, grabbing a change of clothes, a toothbrush and a few dollars, and hitting the road. Maybe heading to another nearby campus to crash on the floor at a friend’s dorm or borrowing the house of someone’s parents who just left for a cruise (all participants, to this day, will remain nameless), but no matter the destination, it was always an adventure.

So a road trip to a botanical garden can still be an adventure … in a different sort of way. Maybe not as spontaneous; having to work around kids’ sporting events and dentist appointments can be difficult. There may not be a stop at the first package store for beer, but there will be a stop at Starbucks. And maybe there isn’t the same amount of freedom; after all, dinner has to be on the table at a decent time.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}