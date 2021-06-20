Column: On this road trip no alibis are necessary

In college, the words “road trip” would send a thrill through us. It meant dropping whatever you were doing, grabbing a change of clothes, a toothbrush and a few dollars, and hitting the road. Maybe heading to another nearby campus to crash on the floor at a friend’s dorm or borrowing the house of someone’s parents who just left for a cruise (all participants, to this day, will remain nameless), but no matter the destination, it was always an adventure.
So a road trip to a botanical garden can still be an adventure … in a different sort of way. Maybe not as spontaneous; having to work around kids’ sporting events and dentist appointments can be difficult. There may not be a stop at the first package store for beer, but there will be a stop at Starbucks. And maybe there isn’t the same amount of freedom; after all, dinner has to be on the table at a decent time.
If you are looking for a garden road trip, there are some wonderful places a short drive away. Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens in Belmont is only an hour’s drive. Besides the glorious gardens, they offer classes and events at different times of the year, such as: Jazz in the Garden, Movies on the Lawn or Night Garden Walks. The Sarah P. Duke Gardens, located near Duke University, is considered one of the premier public gardens in the United States. Duke Gardens’ 55 acres will fill your senses with its Italianate terraces, century-old fountain, duck pond and water gardens, a white garden, organic food garden and native plant garden, to mention a few. The JC Raulston Arboretum at N.C. State University has one of the largest collections of plant material for the Southeast and is a living laboratory for students and professionals.
The Juniper Level Botanic Garden, whose mission is “to promote and preserve botanic diversity by bridging the gap between botany and horticulture,” tops my favorite’s list. It is in Raleigh and has only a limited number of open garden days. Be ready to be both awed and inspired as you wander these gardens. Take plenty of pictures and notes because it can be overwhelming.
Any of the above mentioned gardens would make a memorable road trip and would not require a call to your parents explaining the reason they could not reach you all weekend was because you were at the “library.”
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.