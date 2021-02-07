Column: Ode to a winter's day

Henry David Thoreau said, “Live in each season as it passes, breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influences of each.”

I have a hard time resigning myself to the winter season; the cold, the long nights, the frost; did I mention cold? I love the spring. Green shoots pushing up through the dirt, buds ready to burst, a green tinge appearing on tree limbs. I love summer. Plants filling in everywhere; so much color, sounds and smells, birds, butterflies, bees and hummingbirds. I love fall. Cool mornings, cool evenings, and amazing fall colors. Winter, not so much.

While I pine away for those long daylight hours of summer, these shorter hours actually trigger plants to prepare for the cold months ahead by entering dormancy, which is essential to a plant's survival. While I am putting on an extra pair of socks to warm my feet, the plants are becoming cold-hardy or "hardening-off."

While I enjoy a bowl of warm soup, roots are being nourished by the sugars and carbohydrates which were moved down from the leaves in the fall. While I am sipping hot chocolate, plants are acclimating to lack of water. While I am curled up on the couch watching old movies, eating popcorn and counting down until spring, my plants are counting down also, waiting to break dormancy, waiting for renewal, waiting for a fresh start.

As spring explodes around us, I resign myself to the fact that I really should have spent my winter getting my garden ready for spring. So this winter, I am not going to hibernate my time away, I am going to be ahead of the game and have everything ready for spring … just as soon as it warms up a little.

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.