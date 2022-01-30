Column: 'Nothing like performing for 78,000 people'

During the performance, each band wore its home school uniforms.

What brought tears to the eyes of Band Boosters president Shannon Hefner, however, was before the game when the NCHS band and the Minnesota band worked together to unfurl a colossal U.S. flag in the shape of the contiguous 48 states. As the students worked on the field, a barbershop quartet sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” According to the kids, they and the Minnesota bunch got to be the ones to unfurl the flag because they were the out-of-state high school bands. The NCHS band members also said they’d received news of the opportunity only one day before heading for New Orleans and that they had only one chance to practice.

Around 11:30 p.m. New Year’s Day, the Sugar Bowl was over, the band had played excellently, and everyone’s adrenaline was coursing at top speed. During the 30-minute walk from the stadium to the hotel, the should-have-been-tired-but-weren’t band members fell into parade mood (They were carrying their instruments after all!) and started playing NCHS’s fight song and cadence, with the exiting stadium crowd cheering them on.

At 7 a.m. the next morning, everyone was back on the bus for a straight-back-to-Newton, 16-hour trip.