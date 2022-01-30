Column: 'Nothing like performing for 78,000 people'

On Dec. 5, 2021, I announced that the Newton-Conover High School Band, which consists of students from both NCHS and Discovery High School, would be performing New Year’s Day during halftime of the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
Besides sharing this good news, I wanted to let people know three other things when I wrote the December story: one, that the band’s Sugar Bowl appearance would be longtime NCHS Band Director Haskew Smith’s final opportunity to lead during a prestigious out-of-town event due to his end-of-January 2022 retirement; two, that NCHS is one of the only high school bands around that charges no membership fees and thanks to the hardworking, money-raising Band Boosters Club as well as generous parents and individuals who don’t want anyone interested in band to give up that dream due to economic hardship, NCHS’s band is genuinely open to everyone; and three, that the band was in fundraising mode for the Sugar Bowl trip. If a young woman or man wanted to go, money would be no object.
On Dec. 29, 2021, 84 band students and 16 chaperones left the NCHS parking lot at 7 a.m.; traveled to Greenville, Alabama, to spend the night; and then continued the journey to New Orleans where the kids enjoyed the time of their lives thanks not only to the Boosters Club but also to several readers of this column. Band student, flutist Kamonie Frayer expressed it best: “I am so grateful for the community because without their support for the band, I wouldn’t have been able to [pay for] half the stuff I [paid for].”
According to band booster mom Amanda Hetzel, after the article ran Dec. 5, cards, notes, and checks poured in. When the band headed out Dec. 29, its treasury had increased by around $6,500. That’s tremendous! Amanda said people wrote letters about having been in a high school band themselves, or they had family members in school bands.
Additionally, thanks to new NCHS band director Andy Escamilla’s friend Chris Link, whose family owns several area McDonald’s restaurants, each band member received a $10 McDonald’s gift card to use during the trip.
A few days ago, several NCHS band members gathered in their high school band room to talk to me about the trip. They were quiet at first and then animated and excited as they reminisced about New Orleans and the Sugar Bowl.
Here are the highlights they shared.
In southeastern Louisiana, crossing Lake Pontchartrain was quite the “cool” experience. The Causeway Bridge is the world’s longest bridge over a body of water.
The teens got to sleep three or four to a room in a New Orleans hotel, and when they went out to eat, some of the braver music makers sampled foods they’d never had before, such as alligator and frog legs. Mulate’s, billed as “The Original Cajun Restaurant,” was the place to go for food, music, and dancing on the first night in town.
New Year’s Eve day and night were packed with fun. The kids and adults headed for the French Quarter for a tour of the French Market; they watched the Sugar Bowl Parade, which included the college bands of the Sugar Bowl contenders, Ole Miss and Baylor; and they partied a good part of the night away at the Sugar Mill, an events venue where they enjoyed a masquerade ball, wearing masks they’d bought in the French Quarter. The evening featured a catered meal, DJ, and dancing, all hosted by WorldStrides, the tourist company that NCHS used. “We break danced all night,” said Serena Taylor, trombonist and drum major.
Trumpeter Mariah Culpepper said a Minnesota high school band, the only other out-of-state band invited to play at the 2022 Sugar Bowl, also attended the New Year’s Eve event.
Word has it, though, that NCHS was the life of the party.
The night ended with fireworks shot off barges in the Mississippi River.
Though there’s no doubt in my mind that the NCHS band could have wowed the crowd all by itself, it did join the band from Minnesota and four or five New Orleans-area high school bands to practice on a high school field and then the next day at Caesars Superdome on the morning of the Sugar Bowl because all the bands would be playing together — mass band style — for about five minutes during halftime. Each school had been sent music to practice — “a mix of rock songs,” said trombonist Ryder Trew, “’Livin’ on a Prayer,’ ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ ‘Y.M.C.A.,’ and ‘Sweet Caroline.’ The title of the whole show was ‘Be a Rock Star.’”
During the performance, each band wore its home school uniforms.
What brought tears to the eyes of Band Boosters president Shannon Hefner, however, was before the game when the NCHS band and the Minnesota band worked together to unfurl a colossal U.S. flag in the shape of the contiguous 48 states. As the students worked on the field, a barbershop quartet sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.” According to the kids, they and the Minnesota bunch got to be the ones to unfurl the flag because they were the out-of-state high school bands. The NCHS band members also said they’d received news of the opportunity only one day before heading for New Orleans and that they had only one chance to practice.
Around 11:30 p.m. New Year’s Day, the Sugar Bowl was over, the band had played excellently, and everyone’s adrenaline was coursing at top speed. During the 30-minute walk from the stadium to the hotel, the should-have-been-tired-but-weren’t band members fell into parade mood (They were carrying their instruments after all!) and started playing NCHS’s fight song and cadence, with the exiting stadium crowd cheering them on.
At 7 a.m. the next morning, everyone was back on the bus for a straight-back-to-Newton, 16-hour trip.
Said outgoing band director Haskew Smith, “It was a fantastic experience. This was my ninth time taking a band to New Orleans. It was my favorite time there. We had great weather, and it wasn’t too jam-packed. It was almost magical how things came together. Wonderful donations from the community allowed us to do some extra things. We bought the kids dinner twice. Mulate’s was one — a Cajun restaurant with a Zydeco band playing while we ate.”
As for the Sugar Bowl itself, Haskew pointed out, “There’s nothing like performing for 78,000 people.”
