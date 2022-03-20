Column: March brings a fifth season; the wind

March is that month you love to hate or hate to love. It’s that month that either comes in like a lamb or a lion and leaves like the other, or just can’t make up its mind.

March wants to behave like April, but February doesn’t seem to want to let go. Waking up and finding the yard covered with snow is par for the course in March. The seasons of the year are winter, spring, summer and fall, but March has the fifth season, wind. And don’t forget, we lost an hour of sleep with the time change in March, adding insult to injury.

March 2022 started like all of the above. The 74-degree weather has us wanting to get outside and plant something, anything. Two days later we were in the 50s and wondering what we were thinking.

With the finicky nature of March, it is still a good time to take advantage of those few glorious days and get your yard and garden ready for spring. Clean out the stray leaves that have settled under bushes, gather the sticks and branches that have fallen over the winter. Cut back your liriope and ornamental grasses. This is also a great time to get shrubs and trees into the ground to give them a chance to adjust before summer. As for the vegetable garden, I have put my potatoes and onions in the ground, soon to be followed by lettuce and carrots and radishes.

Put your hair up, get over the lack of sleep for one day, dig a hole and plant something. And remain calm, knowing that April will be here very soon, along with longer evenings of daylight.

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.