Column: Living through the ‘great resignation’

Approximately 4.5 million Americans either quit or changed jobs in November of last year. The trend began the spring before when the U.S. Labor Department began reporting more on the amount of resignations or “quits” as they call them these days. The number of quits has been building since last April and affects nearly every industry in some way. The Great Resignation is not just a happening in the United States, but also appears to be shaping European and Asian economies, too.
Government assistance during the pandemic accelerated some resignations, but the movement was developing before COVID-19 camped on our doorstep. The American economy is changing once again. In fact, we are moving away from the so-called service economy into something else. At present, there are a myriad of job openings with many companies offering incredible signing bonuses for employees willing to commit. Still, in the midst of a pretty decent economy, businesses and restaurants are often forced to close or change their hours depending on the amount of workforce they possess. Ironically, unemployment remains low in many places.
Resignations are occurring at a rapid pace because employees are seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel” as far as work and wages go.
Having to choose home over office during the past period of epidemic shutdown provided workers with choices. They are deciding to stay at home to work or resigning altogether, choosing a different career path, or working less in order to spend time with spouses and children.
We may not know for years, but there is no question the pandemic has forced workers to take stock in the values associated with work. These changes in work also are accelerating a great period of innovation where new strategies and skills are needed. In many cases, a business meeting is on a conference call instead of a physical boardroom. The pace of the work world has changed. Workers seek solutions quicker and consumers want answers faster.
Part of the great resignation involves the managerial class in American businesses. Many people doing the quitting come from this group. Stuck in careers which used to be upwardly mobile and disgusted with the “top down” tier of business structure, many mid-level leaders are choosing to leave and move on to start new things.
A recent survey also suggests a slightly less amount of workers plan to work past the age of 62. Like some workers during the resignation, they cashed in their retirement; making plans on different ways to use their savings and succeed financially without thinking about work in traditional ways.
The so-called “pandemic speed” of the economy has forced new questions for workers and employers. Employees suffering from burnout refuse to stay committed to a low-paying job, managers are retiring, workers cannot seem to be replaced quickly enough, and families continue to try to balance the cost of work with the funds for other endeavors such as child care and college tuition. The pandemic has revealed, more and more, the “zero-sum game” involved with many parts of the American economy. Wages do not match cost of living.
There can be a tremendous divide in wages across the work stream of an entire company. The pandemic accelerated some of these truths, and workers are reacting in ways not seen in a long time. True, there is probably more news coverage of these events as well.
The Great Resignation, a term coined by Texas A&M professor Anthony Klotz, has great potential to change most things about work as we know it. In the next five years, economists predict 100,000 brick-and-mortar stores will close, affecting thousands of workers. Thus, new work “streams” will be needed. The industries and companies who innovate now will be much smarter for it. This also seems to be a time where individuals are committing to shopping local. A great trend to help community businesses and the smaller business owner.
As the American economy faces the possibility of higher interest rates and a rising inflation, many are concerned about the great resignation. Employers are obviously struggling in some fields with finding reliable workers. Today, the average worker will change jobs or careers 12 times in their lifetime. Still, the resignation can produce great economic things, too. Workers have found a greater flexibility which reflects productivity.
Moreover, the pandemic alerted many people up to the fact many workers in this country were not always respected and taken for granted. Hopefully, people have been reminded of the dignity of work; allowing opportunities for people to be more respectful of the work people do.
These are interesting and fascinating times. The great resignation could end up being the great breakout in the economy. Time will tell.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies instructor at South Caldwell High School and CCC&TI. He can be reached at coachtomberlin@gmail.com