Column: Living through the ‘great resignation’

We may not know for years, but there is no question the pandemic has forced workers to take stock in the values associated with work. These changes in work also are accelerating a great period of innovation where new strategies and skills are needed. In many cases, a business meeting is on a conference call instead of a physical boardroom. The pace of the work world has changed. Workers seek solutions quicker and consumers want answers faster.

Part of the great resignation involves the managerial class in American businesses. Many people doing the quitting come from this group. Stuck in careers which used to be upwardly mobile and disgusted with the “top down” tier of business structure, many mid-level leaders are choosing to leave and move on to start new things.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A recent survey also suggests a slightly less amount of workers plan to work past the age of 62. Like some workers during the resignation, they cashed in their retirement; making plans on different ways to use their savings and succeed financially without thinking about work in traditional ways.