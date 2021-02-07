Column: Jessie Bowman overcame challenges, then helped others

Jessie Bowman of Granite Falls died nearly two months ago. He’d made it almost to his 101st birthday. The Hickory Daily Record highlighted the WWII veteran, retired barber, and former minister to the deaf in a “Notable Neighbor” story on Jan. 6, 2020, in celebration of Jessie having turned 100 on Dec. 28, 2019.
And, there was an obituary for Jessie, one that pointed out Jessie’s birth in Alexander County, that he was preceded in death by his wife, Sadie Clark Bowman, and was survived by daughters Nancy S. Bowman, Deborah B. Dlugos, and Lisa Lowman, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Jessie’s longtime friend and one of his biggest fans, Luther Hathcock of Hickory, called me to say there was more to the Jessie Bowman story, so Luther, Deborah Dlugos and I spent a morning reviewing the life of a man who’d so impressed Luther that he’d nominated Jessie for WBTV’s 1993 Jefferson Award, and he’d won it, in particular for his service to the deaf.
Luther said the form he’d completed asked for the nominee’s civic activities. Luther wrote, “His life is dedicated absolutely full time to the deaf. He doesn’t have time for civic organizations.” Among those who received the award that year, Jessie had been selected first.
What’s most striking about the Jessie Bowman story is that the man was presented with a number of challenges, beginning the day he was born, and he made lemonade, so to speak, over and over again, and was content to do it.
First, he was born to deaf parents, so he, not hearing-impaired himself, learned sign language early on. He also learned poverty. Because of their deafness, Jessie’s parents had trouble finding work. The Great Depression compounded the situation. Jessie found employment through the Civilian Conservation Corps, a voluntary public work relief program begun by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to give paying jobs to young men. “He platted land,” said Luther. “They taught him to survey.” Which he did in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties.
“They got three meals a day, snacks, and lived in warm barracks,” Luther continued.
Deborah said her father earned $30 a month. The CCC required that a portion go to his family.
“Daddy always said it prepared him for the military,” said Deborah.
A couple of years before Jessie’s death, Luther took him to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to hear a man speak about the CCC. During the question and answer phase, Luther told the speaker that Jessie “had lived it.” “So the speaker had questions for Jessie,” said Luther, “and the program became about Jessie.”
When WWII began, Shuford Mills got a contract to make military rope, and Jessie went to work at the company’s Granite Falls plant. Doing war-related work kept him out of the Army for a while, as did his wife’s pregnancy. In 1940, Jessie had noticed Sadie Clark and her friend walking beside the railroad tracks in downtown Sawmills. They were heading for Granite Falls. Jessie stopped to chat and then offered the women a ride. At its conclusion, Jessie asked Sadie out. They married five months later.
“They eventually bought a home on Dudley Avenue in Granite Falls for $800,” Deborah wrote in a short biography of her dad.
Two deferments later and daughter Nancy having been born, Jessie joined the Army and went to war. He served with the 87th Infantry Division, the Golden Acorns. Deborah said he was in Le Havre, a major port in the Normandy region of France, on D-Day. “He wouldn’t talk about it when I was growing up,” said Deborah, adding that he opened up more after Sadie died in 2007. “He operated an 80 mm mortar. He said he could kill 12 to 15 people at a time.”
“He walked most of the time. He went ahead of the troops to clear the way,” Deborah continued. “He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was in Plauen, Germany, when the war ended. In 2013, the Ambassador of France presented him the French Medal of Honor in Raleigh ... That was one of his most cherished medals.”
Deborah explained that while her father and his fellow soldiers were in the German woods, “his barbering started.” He knew a little about cutting hair from having watched his mother do it. The story goes that another soldier had been carrying around barber’s clippers and was tired of toting them, so he gave them to Jessie. “He said they were all wooly boogers,” said Deborah about her father’s description of the men.
Jessie, a sergeant by then, sent some men to chop down a tree and then partially bury its trunk to create a crude stool. Jessie then commenced cutting all the men’s hair.
After the war and after working four years as a foreman at a West Virginia strip mine, Jessie, who’d attended barbering school in Winston-Salem and barbered prior to working in West Virginia, became a Granite Falls barber. He owned Central Barber Shop. Men could take a shower for 25 cents, get shaves for 50 cents, and get their hair cut for 75 cents. Deborah said a number of the older men did not have hot water in their homes. Jessie sold his barber shop in 1986.
In the 1970s, around the time Jessie started barbering on a part-time basis, he “got pulled into the ministry for the deaf,” said Luther. It started when Jessie was at First Baptist Church in Granite Falls and saw a woman he knew was deaf and needed an interpreter. Word spread. “[Deaf] people started coming to the church because they knew Jessie was there and could interpret,” said Deborah. “The group got so big that the church erected a building on its property to house the deaf ministry.” And Jessie went to Fruitland Baptist Bible College in Hendersonville to become an ordained minister. He spoke and signed his sermons.
Eventually, with financial support from several churches, the deaf group built its own church, “the first on the Eastern Seaboard” said Deborah, “First Baptist Church for Deaf in Hickory.”
Deborah said Jessie worked hard, that it was difficult for deaf people to accomplish simple things such as going to medical appointments or handling legal issues, so Jessie would go with them to interpret. Jessie also went to Sorocaba, Brazil, twice in the early 1990s, both times to help set up deaf ministries. While sightseeing during the first trip, Jessie visited a bottling company and noticed all the employees were wearing earplugs. He suggested to management that they hire deaf people. When Jessie returned to Sorocaba and the bottling plant, he was pleased to find that some deaf people had secured jobs.
Jessie served his deaf congregation until 2007.
One final thing: Jessie was a striking looking man, so fit he was still doing push-ups, mowing his grass, and driving in the final years of his life, and so handsome Luther thought he could pass as the actor Cesar Romero’s twin. Sometime before Cesar’s death in 1994, Luther wrote to him, saying there was a man in Granite Falls, NC, “who looks so much like you he could forge checks on you,” explained Luther, who included a photo of Jessie. Cesar responded with a photo of himself, which he’d signed, “With best wishes from your lookalike.”
I don’t know which is more notable: Jessie’s life or Luther’s high regard for Jessie’s life. Either way, the Cesar Romero doppelganger and one of Granite Falls’ most beloved residents was an extraordinary man.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.