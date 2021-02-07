Column: Jessie Bowman overcame challenges, then helped others

After the war and after working four years as a foreman at a West Virginia strip mine, Jessie, who’d attended barbering school in Winston-Salem and barbered prior to working in West Virginia, became a Granite Falls barber. He owned Central Barber Shop. Men could take a shower for 25 cents, get shaves for 50 cents, and get their hair cut for 75 cents. Deborah said a number of the older men did not have hot water in their homes. Jessie sold his barber shop in 1986.

In the 1970s, around the time Jessie started barbering on a part-time basis, he “got pulled into the ministry for the deaf,” said Luther. It started when Jessie was at First Baptist Church in Granite Falls and saw a woman he knew was deaf and needed an interpreter. Word spread. “[Deaf] people started coming to the church because they knew Jessie was there and could interpret,” said Deborah. “The group got so big that the church erected a building on its property to house the deaf ministry.” And Jessie went to Fruitland Baptist Bible College in Hendersonville to become an ordained minister. He spoke and signed his sermons.

Eventually, with financial support from several churches, the deaf group built its own church, “the first on the Eastern Seaboard” said Deborah, “First Baptist Church for Deaf in Hickory.”