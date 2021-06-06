 Skip to main content
Column: In praise of Nepata Walker's Low; aromatic plant stands up to lots of sun

If I was lost on a deserted island and could only have one plant, it would be this one: Nepata Walker’s Low. If you do not have this plant, you need to seriously ask yourself why not.

I’ll give you the top nine reasons to have Nepata Walker’s Low. I chose nine because everyone else does a top 10.

9. Starts blooming early and continues all summer

8. Beautiful lavender colored spikes

7. Reminds you of lavender but without the hassle

6. Aromatic foliage

5. Attracts bees

4. Attracts butterflies

3. Attracts people (constantly asked about it)

2. Tolerates full, hot sun

1. Give it a haircut in early summer and be rewarded with fresh blooms

I can go out in the evening and find bees sleeping on the flowers, probably waking up the next morning with a pollen hangover and wondering where they left their keys.

Nepata is also known as catmint (not catnip). I have cats and they just give it a passing rub. It performs best in full sun and has beautiful blue-green foliage which releases a scent when brushed against. Walkers Low is named for a garden in England not its growth habit, as it reaches 3 feet in height and spread.

So after reading this I’m sure you are asking yourself, “Why don’t I have this plant?”

032821-hdr-flair-rubner-mug

Laurie Rubner

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.

