Column: In praise of Nepata Walker's Low; aromatic plant stands up to lots of sun

If I was lost on a deserted island and could only have one plant, it would be this one: Nepata Walker’s Low. If you do not have this plant, you need to seriously ask yourself why not.

I’ll give you the top nine reasons to have Nepata Walker’s Low. I chose nine because everyone else does a top 10.

9. Starts blooming early and continues all summer

8. Beautiful lavender colored spikes

7. Reminds you of lavender but without the hassle

6. Aromatic foliage

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

5. Attracts bees

4. Attracts butterflies

3. Attracts people (constantly asked about it)

2. Tolerates full, hot sun

1. Give it a haircut in early summer and be rewarded with fresh blooms

I can go out in the evening and find bees sleeping on the flowers, probably waking up the next morning with a pollen hangover and wondering where they left their keys.