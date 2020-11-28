Column: I am thankful there is no rush on toilet paper here -- at least not yet

As journalists we report on car accidents, upcoming events and how the city is spending money.

And sometimes, we write about toilet paper.

We spent much of the year covering the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected our area. We try to cover all aspects of the story — from top to bottoms.

When we heard a rumor that people were once again stocking up on toilet paper, I went to check it out. I needed to go to the store to pick up turkey stock anyway.

I visited four different grocery stores including Publix on 29th Avenue NE and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Both had toilet paper in stock and are limiting purchases.

Thank goodness! I never really understood why people felt the need to stock up on items like toilet paper and paper towels in the first place. Were they worried grocery stores would close?

I remember that my husband and I went for weeks back in May searching for paper goods before they started appearing on shelves again.