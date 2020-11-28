Column: I am thankful there is no rush on toilet paper here -- at least not yet

As journalists we report on car accidents, upcoming events and how the city is spending money.
And sometimes, we write about toilet paper.
We spent much of the year covering the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has affected our area. We try to cover all aspects of the story — from top to bottoms.
When we heard a rumor that people were once again stocking up on toilet paper, I went to check it out. I needed to go to the store to pick up turkey stock anyway.
I visited four different grocery stores including Publix on 29th Avenue NE and Walmart Neighborhood Market. Both had toilet paper in stock and are limiting purchases.
Support Local Journalism
Thank goodness! I never really understood why people felt the need to stock up on items like toilet paper and paper towels in the first place. Were they worried grocery stores would close?
I remember that my husband and I went for weeks back in May searching for paper goods before they started appearing on shelves again.
You know what was the weirdest item I saw being bought up? Bacon. There was no bacon to be found for some time. Why are you all stocking up on bacon? I love it, too, but isn’t it a bit crazy when grocery stores have to limit their customers on purchasing bacon?
Thankfully, grocery stores in Catawba County seem to be well stocked on most items even though we are in the middle of the holiday season now. So please, don’t let posts on social media about toilet paper shortages worry you. An hour drive around town showed that we still have plenty here.
The store that had the least amount of toilet paper was the Walmart from what I saw, but the Lowes Foods had full shelves.
Remember, be safe, keep your distance and wear a mask if you have to go out.
And if you have a great recipe for turkey stock, clue me in. Turns out turkey stock isn’t something grocery stores commonly sell.
Kristen Hart is a reporter for the Hickory Daily Record. Write to her at khart@hickoryrecord.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.