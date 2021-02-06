Column: I am eager to hear Granite Falls-born country star sing national anthem at Super Bowl

Most people who know me know that I’m not a huge sports fan. I honestly forgot the Super Bowl was happening this weekend.

I may not be into sports, but I am into Eric Church’s music. He is set to perform the national anthem on Sunday with hip-hop artist Jazmine Sullivan.

“We come from two very different backgrounds, (but) I find beauty in blending different lifestyles and different music (and) different art and making something special," Sullivan said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I definitely think that’s what we accomplished and I think it’ll be really good."

I saw Eric Church in concert back in 2017 — and let me tell you, it was awesome! I’ve been a fan of the country music artist since he got his start in the industry.

I was in high school at the time Church’s music career kicked off. I could often be seen driving around in my App State yellow 2000 Jeep Wrangler blaring "Springsteen," a classic by Church.

It put the icing on the cake for me as a fan when I realized Church was born and raised in Granite Falls — not too far from Vale, where I grew up. I also ended up going to Appalachian State University for my bachelor’s degree, which is exactly where Church attended college.