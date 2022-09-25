Column: HPV-associated head and neck cancer on rise

Head and neck cancer is defined as a set of malignancies that occur anywhere from the nose to the mouth/tongue, the throat, or the voice box (larynx). While many different types of cancer can occur in these areas, squamous cell carcinoma is by far the most common. The most common presenting symptoms are a neck mass larger than a grape, speech and swallowing problems, and unexplained weight loss.

While the traditional risk factors for head and neck cancer are tobacco and heavy alcohol use, this is changing with a new type of head and neck cancer that is becoming more commonplace. Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer, over the last 10 years, has become the most common type of throat cancer, and its incidence is growing in the U.S.

The pathophysiology of HPV-related head and neck cancer is due to the virus’ propensity to infect the lymph cell of the tonsil and the back of the tongue (an area called the Oropharynx). In certain genetically susceptible patients, the virus blocks the tumor suppressor genes in these cells, and then these cells can grow unchecked into malignancy.

Similar to traditional head and neck cancer, the HPV-related form often presents with neck masses and throat dysfunction. The diagnosis includes a biopsy of the tonsil or tongue tumor or neck mass with an analysis of the molecular markers for the viral infection. After diagnosis, the patient is staged with CT scans or PET scans to evaluate the extent of the disease and possible metastases.

Once staged, the patient’s data is then presented to the multi-disciplinary tumor conference where health care providers from Otolaryngology, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Radiology, Pathology, Pulmonology, General Surgery and others all review all the imaging, pathology, stage and patient information. Finally, an optimized and personalized treatment plan is made as a group, and this is presented back to the patient.

HPV-related head and neck cancer is usually treated with some combination of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. We optimize the treatment plans with cancer cure as our top priority and then plan to minimize swallowing and voice dysfunction also.

HPV-related head and neck cancer has a high rate of cure, much higher than head and neck cancer that isn’t related to HPV. However, long-term cancer follow-up with serial exams and scans is still necessary. For more information, go to: https://www.cancer.gov/types/head-and-neck/head-neck-fact-sheet.

Lastly, the HPV vaccine safely provides excellent protection from HPV infection and reduces cancer risks, including head and neck cancer risks. They are currently approved for anyone younger than the age of 45. See your primary care health care provider for more information.