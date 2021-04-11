Column: Homeless pets a community problem

Catawba County Animal Services is making a difference and needs the community’s support.
In July 2020, during the middle of the pandemic, Catawba County Animal Services came under new management and county supervision. The new leadership set a vision to increase lifesaving through proven practices of progressive and responsible animal care. For guidance, they reached out to Best Friends Animal Society, a national animal welfare organization, and partnered with Lynchburg Humane Society to create a sister shelter program.
Though struggling with limited resources and staff shortages, Catawba’s small but mighty shelter crew has worked tirelessly to establish new lifesaving and community supportive programs. The team has set up new programs, including transports to rescue groups (both foster and volunteer) and new owner assistance focused on pet retention.
They are now utilizing national adoption platforms, like Adopt-a-Pet and Petfinder to get more pets adopted. They are also using social media as a community resource, posting found animals in hopes of reuniting them with their owners.
As a result of this dedication, 115 more pets have been adopted, transported or returned to their homes in the first three months of 2021, compared with the last three months of 2020.
Long-term plans for the shelter include implementing practices that follow an animal welfare model commonly known as community-supported sheltering. This model focuses on finding the best possible outcome for pets by engaging the community to participate in the lifesaving process rather than leaving them out of it.
For years, many shelters have been afraid or reluctant to ask their communities for help. This has led to people being unaware of the challenges (or, more often, the crises) their shelters are facing, leaving them unprepared to help. Typically, when a community member finds a seemingly lost or abandoned pet, their first response is to call animal control or bring the animal to the shelter and let the already overworked staff take it from there. Shelter budgets — which are already stretched thin — then become focused on the number of animals entering the shelter (and caring for and housing them), rather than on more effective resources, such as spay/neuter services, support for community cat caregivers and pet-inclusive housing. By inviting their communities into the lifesaving process, shelters are creating a better system for pets in need and opportunities for people to help.
It cannot solely be the shelter’s job to manage the community’s homeless pet population. It is a community problem that will take a community to solve it.
So, what can you do to help? Follow the shelter on Facebook to keep up with their progress and find opportunities to get involved. If you find a lost pet, work to find the owner yourself through social media. If you need to rehome your own pet, try to do this yourself through platforms such as Rehome from Adopt-a-Pet. And finally, if you are looking to add a new pet to your family, consider adopting or fostering to help the overcrowded shelter system.
Makena Yarbrough is senior director of regional programs, Best Friends Animal Society.