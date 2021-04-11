Column: Homeless pets a community problem

For years, many shelters have been afraid or reluctant to ask their communities for help. This has led to people being unaware of the challenges (or, more often, the crises) their shelters are facing, leaving them unprepared to help. Typically, when a community member finds a seemingly lost or abandoned pet, their first response is to call animal control or bring the animal to the shelter and let the already overworked staff take it from there. Shelter budgets — which are already stretched thin — then become focused on the number of animals entering the shelter (and caring for and housing them), rather than on more effective resources, such as spay/neuter services, support for community cat caregivers and pet-inclusive housing. By inviting their communities into the lifesaving process, shelters are creating a better system for pets in need and opportunities for people to help.