Column: Helping people comes naturally to retired nurse

I received the nicest gift this Christmas season in an email. It was a suggestion to interview Weyburn Bailey, an 88-year-old retired registered nurse and Lamaze teacher. I headed for Hickory Falls Health & Rehabilitation in Granite Falls. That’s where Weyburn resides. I’d asked that we talk at 9 a.m. She’d requested an extra half hour to make herself “look presentable.”
I found Weyburn’s room, one she shares with a woman who possesses considerable artistic talent. I’d been there barely a few moments when Weyburn pointed to two pencil sketches on the wall next to the right side of Weyburn’s bed. The excellent renderings were of Weyburn.
The sketches had lots of company: Dozens and dozens of photographs and little mementoes adorned the side and back walls. The scene reminded me of my college dorm room. Tabletops were covered with more cherished items as well as Christmas decorations. It would have taken days to discuss everything on display in Weyburn’s half of the room. One item, however, did become a topic of conversation: Weyburn’s first nursing cap. It was enclosed in a clear plastic box that rested on a small shelf. Weyburn explained, “You get your cap freshman year, and then you get your stripe when you’re a senior.”
Weyburn and I left her room, Weyburn in a wheelchair being pushed by a friendly staff member, and headed for a common area that was empty. Weyburn has a little trouble hearing and wanted our visit to take place in a quiet area. Once settled, I asked the question I’d had since reading the email from a Weyburn Bailey fan: Where did the name Weyburn come from? “My parents had a pretty little girl neighbor named Weyburn,” she explained, adding that her middle name was Lewis after the doctor who’d delivered her in Hickory.
Weyburn said she trained at Grace Hospital in Morganton. When I asked why she’d chosen nursing, she answered, “I just always enjoyed helping people. It’s all I ever wanted to do.” Weyburn smiled and added, “Still want to — as much as I can rolling around in a wheelchair.”
Weyburn had to stop and think awhile when I wanted to know the year she graduated from nursing school. Then she listed, “I graduated high school in ’51, nurse’s training in ’54, got married in ’55, had a baby in ’56.”
Weyburn met Guy Bailey when she was “doing psychiatric training” at a hospital in Asheville. He was working at the hospital and going to college at Asheville-Biltmore (now UNC Asheville). After Guy and Weyburn married, Guy transferred to the University of Tennessee. “We lived [in Knoxville],” said Weyburn, “and I worked at the infirmary on campus. I loved it. I was the students’ mother.”
Guy studied business and transportation. After graduation, a large trucking company in Florida hired him. “We moved to Jacksonville,” said Weyburn. “I absolutely loved it. I worked at Riverside Hospital. It was a private hospital. All of our doctors were internal specialists.”
When Weyburn’s father got sick and couldn’t oversee his small but growing Valley Transfer trucking company in Lenoir, Weyburn and Guy moved to Caldwell County, “so Guy could take over,” said Weyburn, who wasted no time finding another nursing job. This time she landed a position working for a group of Hickory obstetricians and gynecologists. And, you guessed it, she loved it. “You get so close to your patients going through pregnancy with them,” explained Weyburn. “Occasionally I went through delivery with them.”
“I got to see my grandchildren born,” Weyburn beamed. “I have three granddaughters.” Weyburn’s children are daughter Kay Bailey Day, who has two daughters, and son Barry Bailey, who has one daughter.
As Weyburn was enjoying life first as a nursing student and then as a wife, mother, and nurse, a new method of childbirth preparation, labor, and delivery was gaining attention: Lamaze. According to www.lamaze.org, “in 1951, Dr. Fernand Lamaze introduced a method of childbirth in France by incorporating techniques he observed in Russia. This method, consisting of childbirth education classes, relaxation, breathing techniques and continuous emotional support and a specially trained nurse, became known as ‘the Lamaze method.’”
Weyburn explained that Linda Carpenter and her husband Gene, who was in charge of continuing education at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, were friends of Weyburn’s. “Dr. Carpenter wanted me to start teaching Lamaze classes, so I went to Charlotte to a hospital and took the course,” said Weyburn. “Then I had to pass the board to be a Lamaze instructor. Then I taught at Caldwell Community College. I was there in the evenings. I started the program.”
I wondered what Weyburn thought about Lamaze. “I had seen so much stress in those soon-to-be mothers about having a baby that I was convinced they needed some education,” Weyburn shared.
“We laughed a lot in my class,” Weyburn continued. “The men were the ones who were really scared to death. They didn’t want to be there. I always spoke mostly to the men the first night, convincing them they needed to be in the class and then with her when she delivered.”
“I told them the doctors weren’t going to let them in the delivery room unless they’d had the class,” said Weyburn. “[The delivery room] is not for sissies.”
In time, Weyburn’s fathers-to-be “got so into the class,” she recollected.
I asked Weyburn what labor and delivery had been like before Lamaze. “Screaming and crying,” she answered pointedly. “It was not a picnic.”
“[The doctors] sedated them, and it took the labor longer,” said Weyburn. “Those ladies didn’t want to be sedated. They wanted their husbands with them. They’d do so much better.”
Thinking about it, Weyburn concluded, “I mainly taught the men so they could help their wives when they were losing it. How to speak to them, to help them through the worst times — coaching, helping them breathe.”
Weyburn taught several years. “Then a nurse, Susan Evans (from Caldwell County) took the course, and I had her teaching with me. I taught some nights and she taught the others.”
When Weyburn retired from nursing, she was working at Catawba Women’s Center in Hickory. She said that for years, couples would come up to her and talk about when they were in her Lamaze class.
“You never know what life is going to hand you,” Weyburn pointed out. “Those were some of the happiest days of my life.”
Weyburn could have been the motivation for the saying, “Bloom where you are planted.” She’s still blooming at Hickory Falls. From the receptionist to members of the medical staff, everyone is crazy about the lovely, kind woman who remains positive no matter her circumstances.
From time to time, we all could use a dose of Weyburn Bailey, a person who’ll remind us how much more joyfully we can live when we do it with gratitude.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.