Column: Helping people comes naturally to retired nurse

I received the nicest gift this Christmas season in an email. It was a suggestion to interview Weyburn Bailey, an 88-year-old retired registered nurse and Lamaze teacher. I headed for Hickory Falls Health & Rehabilitation in Granite Falls. That’s where Weyburn resides. I’d asked that we talk at 9 a.m. She’d requested an extra half hour to make herself “look presentable.”

I found Weyburn’s room, one she shares with a woman who possesses considerable artistic talent. I’d been there barely a few moments when Weyburn pointed to two pencil sketches on the wall next to the right side of Weyburn’s bed. The excellent renderings were of Weyburn.

The sketches had lots of company: Dozens and dozens of photographs and little mementoes adorned the side and back walls. The scene reminded me of my college dorm room. Tabletops were covered with more cherished items as well as Christmas decorations. It would have taken days to discuss everything on display in Weyburn’s half of the room. One item, however, did become a topic of conversation: Weyburn’s first nursing cap. It was enclosed in a clear plastic box that rested on a small shelf. Weyburn explained, “You get your cap freshman year, and then you get your stripe when you’re a senior.”