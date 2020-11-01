Column: He served in Vietnam during war's deadliest years

It’s time to share my story about veteran number three in my Veterans Day series. He’s Bobby Pope of Claremont, a Vietnam War veteran who in 1968 and 1969 was in South Vietnam 9/10th of a mile from the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone.
“I could see the North Vietnamese flag,” said Bobby, who was in the U.S. Army – specialist 4th class. His base camp was in Dong Ha; his outpost was Gio Linh, “the farthest north of any,” said Bobby. “We lived in bunkers up there.” He described them as “built off the ground, 12-by-12s up and 12-by-12s on the roof, then PSP (pierced steel planking), and eight layers of sandbags on top.”
Bobby and I talked at VFW Post 5305 in Newton. He’s the post’s commander. For our conversation, Bobby had prepared a few notes. He wanted me to know just how lethal the war was during the years that he was in Vietnam. He’d written that of the approximately 58,000 U.S. service people who lost their lives during the Vietnam War around 29,000 were killed in 1968 and 1969.
Bobby also had noted that in May 1968, 2,169 members of the U.S. military died, making it the deadliest month of the war for U.S. forces.
“1968 was the year we had the most troops in Vietnam – 549,500,” Bobby said.
The overarching mission, as Bobby explained it, was “to stop communists from taking over South Vietnam and continue taking over other countries.” The goal to which Bobby and his fellow soldiers were ordered to work toward was “keeping the North Vietnamese on the other side of the DMZ,” a task made especially challenging for a number of reasons, one being the presence of another enemy, the Viet Cong, known as guerrilla warriors, “the hardest fighters and the hardest to see,” said Bobby. “They may be farmers during the day [in South Vietnam] and Viet Cong at night.”
So, the U.S. military was supposed to stop the North Vietnamese from crossing the line and at the same time fight a war against deadly, determined Viet Cong who were all over South Vietnam and who looked just like regular, non-threatening South Vietnamese folks. “They had holes dug everywhere,” said Bobby. “They had fortified tunnels underground. They could walk in them. They had a hospital underground. They’d get in the tunnels when they were getting bombed.”
Bobby volunteered for the draft. He said several of his friends had already gone in, and he knew he’d be going soon anyway. After basic training and much test taking at Fort Bragg, N.C. in 1967, the 20-year-old was sent to Fort Sill, Oklahoma to attend surveying school. He got orders to go to Germany. One week before leaving, his orders changed. He was being sent to Vietnam, where he’d serve in F Battery 26th Artillery, “a target acquisition battery,” explained Bobby. “When we were at our outpost, we’d find targets for us to fire at across the DMZ.”
On April 29, 1968, Bobby flew into Cam Ranh Bay and then flew to Da Nang. Then on to base camp — “I was in a sound platoon when I got to Dong Ha,” said Bobby — and then later headed for his outpost.
“Behind the outpost, we dug these holes and set microphones in them —suspended — and then camouflaged them,” Bobby described, saying they ran wire from the microphones to the outpost. “We had a thing that looked like a lie detector [machine].” When sound waves made by a gun being fired hit the microphones, “there was a jiggle on the graph [on the machine.] Using temperature, barometric pressure, and other factors, we knew within 50 meters where the gun was. Then we’d call fire back in on it.” Artillery guns.
Incessant noise/explosions plagued Bobby’s outpost night and day as the U.S. fought from the air. “We had B-52s strike so close you could hear [the bombs] whistling as they came down,” Bobby recalled. “It’s like an earthquake when they hit. We had jets striking outside the compound, dropping napalm.” Additionally, various planes dropped small bombs, and machine guns were fired from planes and helicopters.
All the while, the enemy fired at the outpost. “We’d get hit by mortars pretty much every day, artillery two or three times a week and sometimes 122 mm rockets,” Bobby continued. “They sound like jets coming in to land.”
At Gio Linh, Bobby was among 75 Americans who worked with around 350 members of the South Vietnamese Army. As stated, they lived and worked in bunkers, pulling 12-hour shifts either 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or vice versa. During down times, they wrote letters home and tried to sleep. “Mostly we just sat around,” said Bobby.
Whatever they were doing, if the outpost’s siren went off, the men immediately headed to designated areas and opened fire with mortars, M16s, and M60s. Bobby said the outpost had been overrun some years before, prompting everyone to be on alert to enemy ground troops. If it was concluded that the outpost might get hit, the siren was sounded.
Talking about the microphones again, Bobby said that when the lines broke — often from bombing, he and others went out during the day to repair them. He said that at first, they went out with a patrol of South Vietnamese Army guys, but they were attacked more often when in the company of the South Vietnamese, so six or so Americans started doing the work by themselves.
Bobby was reminded of a friend from New York, who returned to Vietnam for two more tours. During his last tour, he picked up a wire to fix it and it blew up, seriously injuring his arms and legs. The wire had been booby trapped. The friend survived.
Placing and repairing microphones and lines meant walking through grass taller than the men. After the U.S. military sprayed Agent Orange to destroy the North Vietnamese Army’s and Viet Cong’s ground cover and crops, the grass Bobby had walked through was gone. The area was an open field. At this point, Bobby talked about all the U.S. soldiers who’ve suffered the consequences of Agent Orange exposure: cancer, diabetes, and so forth. He’s had friends who died from Agent Orange related illnesses. “It keeps killing people every day,” Bobby declared.
Early on, supply runs — trips away from and back to the outpost — meant traveling by helicopter. Bobby said he flew on every kind of helicopter except Cobras. Sometimes they couldn’t land because they were being fired on. No helicopter Bobby was in was hit.
Once the roads were cleared and “a little safer,” said Bobby, he and others traveled in convoys of 2 ½-ton trucks. The going was super slow, though, taking two days to go 100 miles because of the need for mine sweeping as they progressed. Guys walked ahead of the trucks, using mine sweepers as they moved slowly along. When they found something, “they had to blow it or get it out of the road,” said Bobby.
The war left a lot of people with their lives but not their emotional health, Bobby lamented. He said it’s seeing so much death, seeing people get shot.
Bobby asked that five Catawba County friends/acquaintances who died in Vietnam be remembered. “These are heroes. Real heroes. Not basketball or football players,” Bobby emphasized.
Jimmy Abernathy – Army – Died 2-2-69 – age 21
Reggie Abernethy – Army – Died 3-22-71 – age 22
Jimmy Gregory – Marines – Died 7-4-66 – age 20
Roger Keller – Army – Died 3-22-68 – age 20
Gary McCray – Army – Died 5-18-69 – age 20
Bobby stayed in Vietnam long enough to be discharged once he left, meaning no more time to serve once he was back in the States. He returned to his hometown and upholstered furniture for 40 years. The guys who were in Bobby’s artillery battery have a reunion every three years. The next one’s in two years. They’re planning to meet in Nashville.
Thank you for your service, Bobby.
