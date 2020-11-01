Column: He served in Vietnam during war's deadliest years

It’s time to share my story about veteran number three in my Veterans Day series. He’s Bobby Pope of Claremont, a Vietnam War veteran who in 1968 and 1969 was in South Vietnam 9/10th of a mile from the Vietnamese Demilitarized Zone.

“I could see the North Vietnamese flag,” said Bobby, who was in the U.S. Army – specialist 4th class. His base camp was in Dong Ha; his outpost was Gio Linh, “the farthest north of any,” said Bobby. “We lived in bunkers up there.” He described them as “built off the ground, 12-by-12s up and 12-by-12s on the roof, then PSP (pierced steel planking), and eight layers of sandbags on top.”

Bobby and I talked at VFW Post 5305 in Newton. He’s the post’s commander. For our conversation, Bobby had prepared a few notes. He wanted me to know just how lethal the war was during the years that he was in Vietnam. He’d written that of the approximately 58,000 U.S. service people who lost their lives during the Vietnam War around 29,000 were killed in 1968 and 1969.

Bobby also had noted that in May 1968, 2,169 members of the U.S. military died, making it the deadliest month of the war for U.S. forces.

“1968 was the year we had the most troops in Vietnam – 549,500,” Bobby said.