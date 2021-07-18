Column: Have a garden? You probably have spiders

If you have a garden, you probably have spiders. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is, and I have yet to meet someone who isn’t slightly bothered by a spider. I love to walk through the garden in the early morning when the air is crisp and the area undisturbed by activity, and that is when I usually walk face-first into a spider web. I flail my arms at the invisible strands, run my fingers through my hair hoping not to find something or walk in a circle wondering if the owner of that web is in the middle of my back where I cannot see it. But that is one of the inevitable facts you have to deal with when you love to garden.

Several years ago I walked past my kitchen window, which faces the rising sun, and came to a screeching halt. Stretched from roof overhang to hydrangea bush to fence post was a huge web, and in the center of the web was a ginormous writing spider. I’m not exaggerating, she was enormous. When she would cocoon something large, I would look to see if one of my cats was missing. OK, that’s an exaggeration, but she was really big.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It took a couple weeks to get used to her being there, and we even named her: Askmissdee. My son had asked me how long writing spiders lived, and I told him to “Ask Miss D,” a biology teacher at the high school, but he thought I was telling him the name of the spider — a typical, confusing conversation with a teenager.