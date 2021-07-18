Column: Have a garden? You probably have spiders

If you have a garden, you probably have spiders. Unfortunately, that’s just the way it is, and I have yet to meet someone who isn’t slightly bothered by a spider. I love to walk through the garden in the early morning when the air is crisp and the area undisturbed by activity, and that is when I usually walk face-first into a spider web. I flail my arms at the invisible strands, run my fingers through my hair hoping not to find something or walk in a circle wondering if the owner of that web is in the middle of my back where I cannot see it. But that is one of the inevitable facts you have to deal with when you love to garden.
Several years ago I walked past my kitchen window, which faces the rising sun, and came to a screeching halt. Stretched from roof overhang to hydrangea bush to fence post was a huge web, and in the center of the web was a ginormous writing spider. I’m not exaggerating, she was enormous. When she would cocoon something large, I would look to see if one of my cats was missing. OK, that’s an exaggeration, but she was really big.
It took a couple weeks to get used to her being there, and we even named her: Askmissdee. My son had asked me how long writing spiders lived, and I told him to “Ask Miss D,” a biology teacher at the high school, but he thought I was telling him the name of the spider — a typical, confusing conversation with a teenager.
We were quite fascinated by the spider. She was always busy wrapping a meal or mending her web or creating the tell-tale zigzag which, we learned, is used to attract prey. When something became caught in her web, she went to it with surprising speed, injected it with her venom, and then bided her time until paralysis set in, before wrapping her next meal.
She had become a fixture at the window, until one morning I came to a screeching halt. Askmissdee was gone. I went out and checked the hydrangea bush to see if she had fallen (as if I was going to pick her up and put her back), but no sign of her. Perhaps she moved on to better hunting grounds, or a passing bird could not resist her. I’m not going to say I was fond of the spider, but when I walked through my garden in the mornings that summer, I would have preferred to know where she was.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.