Column: Glove up before working in garden

With spring surging ahead and perennials and weeds growing noticeably larger by the day, sometimes it is hard to tell the difference between one of your favorite plants and a weed.

Here are a few tips to help you out.

If you pull on it and it comes out easily, it was probably one of your favorites; look it up in the “Weeds of the Northeast” manual, if you have one handy, which I do; or if you can take a picture of it and post it on The Arbor Garden Center Facebook page, I’ll try and identify it and get back to you.

But if you are confident about what you are pulling out, put on a pair of garden gloves and get busy.

Garden gloves? Absolutely!

There are so many reasons to wear them:

It may be warm outside, but the ground can still be chilly.

Ornamental grass can be brutal.

Frogs hibernate in the strangest places.

Worms.

Sap from certain plants can cause a rash.

Cats think the world is their litter box.

Rose bushes.

No matter how short my nails, I still have to scrub dirt.

Dirt dries out your hands.

Soil contains untold numbers of bacteria and fungi that can infect your body if you have an open cut on your hands.

You look like you know what you’re doing, even if you don’t.

The phone always rings when your hands are their dirtiest.

Gloves may seem bothersome when you first start wearing them. but it doesn’t take long before they become a habit, and soon, something you can’t do without.

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.