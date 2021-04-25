Column: Gardens make these movies great

So the Academy Awards are on tonight, and while I have never watched one of the award shows, I do love old movies. Usually I sit and watch these wonderful classics alone because no one else in my family has good taste in movies.

So, as I munch on my popcorn, I find myself noticing the landscape and the gardens used as settings.

There are some great movies worth watching for the gardens alone. “Secret Garden” goes without saying. Whether you watch the original or any of the remakes, it is beautiful. “Edward Scissorhands” is one movie I can watch and hardly notice Johnny Depp.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Grey Gardens,” with the reclusive mother/daughter duo with their cats and raccoons, shows what happens when gardens go bad. “Marie Antoinette” shows the splendor of Versailles. If you were not already in love with Mr. Darcy in “Pride and Prejudice,” then his lavish estate grounds will do you in.

That chef’s garden in “It’s Complicated” looks so perfectly unattainable, and by the way, they wired the tomatoes onto the vines to make it look so good. Who doesn’t love the house in “Howard’s End,” draped in roses? Mr. Miyagi’s Zen garden in “The Karate Kid” is often overlooked.