Column: False Indigo is a tall filler for a perennial bed

Baptisia australis earned its common name, False Indigo, from the Cherokee Indians, who used this plant as a source of blue dye. Its genus name, Baptisia, comes from the Greek word “bapto,” which means “to dip or dye.”

To pronounce the name correctly, emphasize the second syllable: bap-TEEZ-ee-uh. This beautiful native plant is listed on the Royal Horticulture list of top 100 plants over the last century and is an excellent choice.

Baptisia reaches 3-4 feet in height and provides a great backdrop for other perennials in the garden. The rounded, clover-like foliage is a blue-green color, and the flower, which appears from April through May, looks like sweet peas. Baptisia can be planted in light shade but prefers full sun and can handle poor soil, which we have plenty of around here.

Once established, Baptisia is fairly drought-tolerant but does not care to be moved due to the long tap-root it sends down. Once the plant flowers, a seed pod forms from each flower that looks, at first, like a broad pea pod. The pod elongates and slowly turns a grayish-black. You can have 25 or more pods on one stalk. The seeds remain in the pods, becoming loose and rattling in the breeze, giving it another name of rattleweed or rattlebrush. Eventually, in late fall, the seeds fall free from the pods.