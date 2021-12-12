Column: Cookies, 100-year anniversary edition were highlights of the week

Thursday was a little sweeter than usual in the newsroom.

That was the day Beverly Snowden, the public information officer for Hickory Public Schools, dropped off a bag of cookies baked by students in the culinary academy at the Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School with tags designed by the school’s graphic academy.

The sugar cookies were iced in holiday designs. I got a snowman. After I bit his head off, I thought how nice it was for HCAM, Hickory schools and Beverly to think of us.

The gift of cookies was unexpected and all the sweeter for it.

Salute to our newspaper neighbors

The Taylorsville Times in Alexander County turned 100 last week. The staff there published a giant edition to commemorate the event.

It was a worthy tribute to the Sharpe family, who operates one of the few family-owned newspapers remaining in the state.

I’ll admit to more than a passing interest in the Times. Owner Lee Sharpe gave me my start in this business, and I still apply lessons I learned from him and his recently deceased wife Jane, in life and on the job.