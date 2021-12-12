Column: Cookies, 100-year anniversary edition were highlights of the week

Thursday was a little sweeter than usual in the newsroom.
That was the day Beverly Snowden, the public information officer for Hickory Public Schools, dropped off a bag of cookies baked by students in the culinary academy at the Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School with tags designed by the school’s graphic academy.
The sugar cookies were iced in holiday designs. I got a snowman. After I bit his head off, I thought how nice it was for HCAM, Hickory schools and Beverly to think of us.
The gift of cookies was unexpected and all the sweeter for it.
Salute to our newspaper neighbors
The Taylorsville Times in Alexander County turned 100 last week. The staff there published a giant edition to commemorate the event.
It was a worthy tribute to the Sharpe family, who operates one of the few family-owned newspapers remaining in the state.
I’ll admit to more than a passing interest in the Times. Owner Lee Sharpe gave me my start in this business, and I still apply lessons I learned from him and his recently deceased wife Jane, in life and on the job.
The retrospective edition brought back a lot of memories and is vital reading for anyone interested in Alexander County history.
Count me among the mystified
When we printed a story about new homes planned on a former golf course in Hickory, people responded on social media with concerns about traffic and sprawl.
I’ll admit I do not get it. The houses will be just around the corner from Lenoir-Rhyne University and a few blocks from one of Hickory’s main thoroughfares, the busy Highway 127. There’s already a lot of traffic in that area. And the homes will be across the street from many other homes. That is not sprawl.
The comments remind me of similar concerns voiced years ago when Lowe’s Home Improvement put a location in Viewmont. Hickory City Council overflowed with people unhappy at the time, but city leaders approved the new store. I never saw a negative result from that store location.
Eric Millsaps is the editor of the Hickory Daily Record.