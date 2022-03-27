Column: Conover woman is blessed, not pitiful

I could have talked to Moleta “Mo” Murray of Conover all afternoon. She’s smart, funny, always smiling, and full of stories. She calls herself blessed and is content with her life.

At Duke University Hospital, Mo has had 12 surgeries on her legs — eight on her left leg, four on her right — and gets around in a motorized wheelchair, but she doesn’t complain about pain or the beating her arms and shoulders have taken from decades on crutches before her doctor said it was time she sat down and let a machine keep her moving.

Instead, the 51-year-old considers all the ways her life and her health could be worse and is thankful she’s able to do as much as she does.

Mo has cerebral palsy. After her fourth hip replacement, her hip broke when she got out of bed on April 10, 2017. “The metal ball joint bust through my pelvic bone and shattered it,” Mo said. She suffered with the results until surgery on June 21, 2017.

During the rehab that followed, she was told her shoulders were worn from carrying her body’s weight — using crutches — for so many years. Her doctor advised using a wheelchair to prevent further damage.

Mo heeded the recommendation, determined to maintain the shoulder and arm range of motion she had so she could continue to care for herself: wash and brush her hair, reach into cabinets — any action that required lifting her arms above her head.

Living in a wheelchair has a number of challenges that those of us who have comfortable use of our legs don’t think about. In a moment I’ll share one of Mo’s more serious trials. First, though, I have to tell you a story that Mo shared, one that demonstrates how well Mo’s learned to be positive, cheerful even, in the face of difficulty. Some time ago, she had a golden retriever she adored: Jack. It was during the dog ownership phase of her life that she learned a valuable lesson: Don’t mix dog leashes with motorized wheelchairs.

Early one Saturday morning Mo secured Jack to his leash and motored to the middle of a nearby field. All of a sudden, Jack caught sight of a squirrel. Before Mo could retract his 30-foot lead and get control of him, Jack ran round and round the chair, the leash getting impossibly caught in the wheelchair’s axle.

Mo and Jack were stuck. Using her cellphone, Mo called the Conover Police Department and told the woman who answered that she didn’t know if the police responded to such situations. “She said, ‘Absolutely,’” Mo recalled. In about 10 minutes, an officer was on the scene.

In the meantime, one of Mo’s neighbors saw her sitting in the field and headed out to check on her. He and the police officer got Mo and Jack back to Mo’s home where the officer flipped the chair over and slowly cut the leash piece by piece until he had all of it separated from the chair.

The officer returned the chair to its upright position. “And the chair worked again,” said Mo with a grin.

Which brings me to the more serious challenge: transportation to and from medical appointments, the hair dresser’s, stores, and so on.

I learned about Mo from her lifelong friend Nanci Smith. Nanci is an exercise instructor, including teaching at Catawba Valley Community College. She has experience helping folks with transportation issues, and she’s currently working to get a nonprofit going, one related to health, wellness, and giving back by helping folks in need. Nanci’s calling it Grace and Gumption. She has convinced Mo to be a recipient of Grace and Gumption’s help and, according to Nanci, it took some serious persuading. Mo, who’s taken care of herself for many years, doesn’t like to be a burden to anyone. She’d rather be a helper than a helpee.

In fact, that wheelchair Mo has, which was paid for by Medicaid and is regularly serviced by a technician who bills Medicare, can be traded in for a new one every five years. Mo won’t trade, saying there’s no need to replace what isn’t broken. She hopes her refusal means someone else in need of a motorized chair will get one sooner.

Mo has depended on public transportation for decades, “back when it was still Piedmont Wagon,” she pointed out. Currently, she’s using Greenway Public Transportation’s paratransit van, which is equipped to handle people in wheelchairs and picks them up at their homes. The problem is scheduling. Riders must reserve rides days in advance and, lately, there’s a month or more wait. Riders also must accept available times, meaning they’re sometimes taken to appointments much too early and then might wait for hours for return trips.

Mo said she had an 8 a.m. medical appointment a while back. The bus arrived for her at 6:45 a.m. and dropped her off at the doctor’s office well before it opened. She sat in the dark and cold. “That’s the first time I was really scared,” said Mo, who once waited 6½ hours for a bus to return to collect her.

She has an aide five hours per day whose job is to take Mo to appointments, among other duties. But, “I have to provide the vehicle,” said Mo.

So, Nanci and her son Joseph Tate of Conover gave Mo a used van and were going to have fundraisers to pay for equipping the van with a ramp so Mo could drive her wheelchair into the vehicle. Someone from Specialty Transportation in Newton examined the van, however, and determined that it couldn’t be outfitted with a ramp. So now the project has turned into one of raising money either to buy and equip a van or purchase one already equipped.

Mo would love to have a part-time job not only because she likes to get out and work but because she could help pay for the things she needs. She worked a good part of her life, first in the credit department of Heilig-Meyers Furniture in Taylorsville and then operating a machine in the metal department of Hickory Springs Manufacturing. “My doctor pulled me out of working [long hours],” said Mo. Unfortunately, a less physically demanding, part-time job would mean losing her benefits.

“I can’t afford to lose my Medicaid,” she said, explaining that if she earns even a small income, she’ll lose benefits that pay her many medical bills. “There are people like me all over the county and state who’d love to work, but they’d lose their benefits,” explained Mo.

Mo Murray lives life as best she can and wants to be as independent as possible. She even tried riding from her home to Walmart, but, keeping an eye on how much power was left on her wheelchair, realized she wouldn’t make it to the store and back, so she turned around.

She also doesn’t want cerebral palsy to stop her from enjoying fun times. Take for instance a Halloween party a friend of Mo’s talked her into attending several years ago. Mo had no costume and only a short time to make one. She grabbed a black Sharpie and penned a big “P” on the front of a white T-shirt. Then she smudged dark eye shadow around both her eyes. That night, Mo won first prize for being a black-eyed pea.

Mo concluded, “I am not pitiful and I’m so blessed.”

No, you’re not, Mo. You’re a treasure.

If you’d like to help, contact Nanci Smith at nancismith69@aim.com or 704-699-4391.

Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.

