Column: Check out the HDR's revamped website

The Hickory Daily Record’s website debuted a new look this week.

If you have not taken a look yet, check it out at hickoryrecord.com. The revamped look is to keep the latest additions to the website front and center.

So far, only one reader has voiced his displeasure with the new look. For many of us, change is hard to accept.

Here is what has not changed. We are still writing about the issues and concerns of the Catawba Valley region with an emphasis on Hickory and Catawba County.

You can see our reporters and photographers at sporting events, crucial meetings and on the scene when disaster strikes.

And people are reading. The website garnered more than 3 million pageviews last month.

We appreciate your support and your attention.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.