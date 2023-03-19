Who doesn’t take note when a snazzy sports car zooms by on the highway? Even more attention-getting are the old ones. For me, the British versions win by far.

I guess it all started when I was not even school age. My mother had a Morris Minor. It was black with red interior and sort of bug shaped. Not exactly like a VW Beetle but somewhat similar.

My mother’s Morris Minor wasn’t a sports car by any stretch of the imagination. It wasn’t flashy nor was it engineered to go very fast, but it was British and endearing.

Now my aunt, on the other hand, had a fun little number that definitely fit the British sports car bill: an Austin-Healey. I still recall going for rides with her in the little roadster.

Fast forward several years to my final experience with a cute British car: a white MGB. It belonged to my husband Mark, who was my boyfriend at the time. While we both loved the little convertible, loved putting the top down and zipping along country roads, the affection was regularly quashed by frustration. The MG had more ailments than a crowded waiting room at an orthopedist’s office. It wasn’t long before the car went to a new owner, one who had the time and know-how to keep it on the road.

Though we haven’t owned a British car since getting married, Mark and I continue to have a fondness for them, so when Craig and Nancy Farr moved into the house across the street from us and parked a small antique something or other in their garage, we couldn’t wait to find out what the little off-white thing was. Turned out to be a 1961 MGA.

Few days go by that Craig doesn’t fire the thing up, pull on his driving cap, and take off. Nancy’s often with him. She has a driving cap as well. Sometimes Craig simply starts his MG, pops the hood, and studies it. I haven’t witnessed it, but knowing what I know about MGs and their mechanical challenges, I’m guessing Craig does quite a bit of head scratching.

Craig and Nancy are members of the Catawba Valley British Motor Club. Nancy is currently the organization’s president. One of the many perks of CVBMC membership is tech help. Should Craig have a concern about his MG, he can discuss it with fellow British car owners, learn from their experiences, and try out their suggestions. If he needs a certain part for his car, there’s likely someone in the club who knows a source.

Craig bought his MG from Conover resident David Poe, another CVBMC member. What’s more, David is an original member, having joined when the group formed in the mid-1990s. At one time, David had three British sports cars: two MGs and a 1978 Triumph Spitfire. Now he has just one, a red 1960 MGA 1600.

A couple of days ago, David drove his MG to Craig and Nancy’s house. Another member, David Diener of Hickory, arrived in his red 1952 MGTD. Not too long afterward, Corky and Priscilla Guenther of Lenoir pulled into the Farr driveway, their green 1949 MGTC winning the prize for being the oldest car among the four.

The Farrs and Guenthers, along with the two Davids, shared a bit about CVBMC, which gathers monthly for a meal and a meeting, mostly to plan outings. It’s no surprise that a bunch of British car owners want to spend time on the road, and taking those road trips en masse just adds to the fun.

Before I get to the specifics about the club, let me share some MG history I found on the internet. I won’t go into detail about all British cars. There are just so many, some of which are no longer manufactured. Besides MGs, there are Triumphs, Jaguars, Austin-Healeys, Lotuses, Sunbeams, Hillmans, Rovers, Bentleys, Mini Coopers, Aston Martins (think James Bond), Rileys, Morris Minors, Rolls Royces and others.

I wanted to know what MG stood for. The answer is Morris Garages. In the early 1900s in Birmingham, England, a man named William Morris sold and repaired motor cars. According to classicsworld.co.uk, “In 1922 William Morris appointed his head salesman, a young Cecil Kimber as general manager. As well as running the showroom and garage, Kimber was also a dab hand at designing special bodywork. The MG name, based on the initials of the garage, first appeared in 1923 on a Kimber bodied bull nosed Morris Cowley special in which Kimber won gold in the Land’s End Trial (a car race).”

So, back to the club. It meets from 5-8 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at Boxcar Grille, 3140 N Oxford St. in Claremont. Nancy Farr runs the show, overseeing the usual sort of meeting agenda, the highlight of which is planning the fun stuff. CVBMC has four events coordinators: Monte Coffey of Lenoir, Wayne Vaughn from Granite Falls, Lenoir resident Katelan Coffey, and another Lenoir resident, Tim Biddix. They organize day trips, overnighters, rallies, and so forth.

On April 14, for example, car club participants will motor to Shelton Vineyards in Dobson for The Gathering (April 14-16), an annual event during which cars of British heritage are displayed on the vineyard’s grounds. Among a list of activities will be a scenic drive challenge, British parts auction, barbecue dinner, and an autocross race. The Gathering is hosted by the Triumph Club of the Carolinas.

On the calendar for July is an event the public can enjoy. At 4 p.m. on July 22, members of CVBMC, along with their cars, will be at Hickory Motor Speedway. “We’re going to make a procession around the track,” said Nancy. “Each car will be identified as it passes by.”

“Two of the club’s goals this year are to seek younger members and focus more on the women in the club,” said Nancy. “That has already begun with my election as the club’s president.”

I asked the gathered members who had the oldest car in the club. They said it was Gene Spainhour, who owns a 1927 Morgan Aero. They described the two-passenger, three-wheeler as having a V-twin engine, two speeds forward, and no reverse. They also pointed out that the car runs.

I asked David Diener where he got his MG. He replied, “My dad bought it in 1969 in California. I drove it to high school.”

David Poe said he bought his MG in 2012 from a man in Statesville, and Corky’s MG, which was built in Abingdon, England, came from a seller in Maryland in 1974.

All agreed that a person interested in being in the CVBMC didn’t have to own an old British car. It’s OK to have a new one. In fact, it’s all right not to have a British car at all. “We’re a British car club, but we allow outsiders,” said David Poe. “If they don’t have a British car, we’ll find them one.”

The group refers to non-British cars as S.O.B.s, “some other brand.”

“Traditionally, if we’re touring, non-British cars bring up the rear,” Corky stated.

There’s a variety of ages and occupations among the membership. All enjoy being on the road with one another, spending time talking among themselves, and working on cars together. “The shared wisdom of the individuals,” said Craig. “It’s amazing the knowledge and experience that many of the members have.”

It’s too bad Mark didn’t have a British car club to join when he was a teen with an unreliable MG. Had he learned how to keep the thing running, we might still have it.