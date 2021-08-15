Column: Be it fruit or vegetable, tomatoes are tasty and good for you

I used to lament to my girlfriends how the only vegetables I could get my son to eat were french fries and the tomatoes in spaghetti sauce, thus, causing my son to inform me that a tomato is technically a fruit. To this day, the kid can’t resist sparring with me. Well, seeing how I am overrun with tomatoes from the garden, I’ll take on my son’s argument.

You may say tomayto and I may say tomahto, but the Supreme Court says vegetable. In 1883, the United States Congress passed the Tariff Act, which imposed a 10% tariff on imported vegetables, but no tariff on imported fruits. Tomato importer John Nix argued that tomatoes were a fruit, thus, no tariff should apply. The case of Nix vs. Hedden came before the Supreme Court in 1893. The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that for tax purposes, the tomato should be classified based on the way it was used. The court acknowledged that while, botanically, a tomato is a fruit, legally it is not because it is generally consumed with the main course of a meal, not as a dessert.

Fruit or vegetable, tomatoes have a wealth of benefits. They are loaded with vitamins. One tomato has 40% of the daily requirement of vitamin C.