Column: Be careful not to commit crape murder

It reads like a Southern crime novel: Southern beauty killed mercilessly in the garden, in the prime of her life. I am talking about crape murder, that horrifically, brutal pruning that is sometimes inflicted on crape myrtles. This has become a crime spree committed by a single killer who attacks one single tree; a serial killer who attacks multiple trees; and copycat killers who have seen a neighbor’s victim and commit the same crime. This is a senseless, crime against nature and needs to stop.
The purpose of pruning is to create a canopy where air can circulate and all branches can receive sunlight. Unfortunately, many homeowners and professionals alike decide to “top” the trees, which can damage and disfigure the trees. This results in the witch’s broom appearance and a once beautiful tree is left, sadly, out of proportion. The topped area results in a profusion of new growth which restricts air movement and makes the tree susceptible to disease and insects. Topping may result in more blooms; however, the blooms will be on weaker branches, prone to drooping and breakage. The tree will also be more prone to ice damage.
Some of this severe pruning is done to control the height of the tree. There are so many types of crape myrtles available, and they range in height from dwarf varieties which only reach 6 feet in height to the beautiful white Natchez, which can quickly reach 20 to 30 feet in height. So rather than setting your heart on a certain color, decide the maximum height you want and go from there.
The best time to prune a crape myrtle is late winter before the leaves come out. A proper pruning will look like the tree has barely been touched. This is the time to remove any random shoots, cut out cross branches and dead limbs, and prune lower growth to give it height.
The crape myrtle is a stunning tree all year long, so treat it with Southern kindness and say fiddle-dee-dee to the chainsaw and be gentle with the pruners.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.