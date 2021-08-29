Column: Be careful not to commit crape murder

It reads like a Southern crime novel: Southern beauty killed mercilessly in the garden, in the prime of her life. I am talking about crape murder, that horrifically, brutal pruning that is sometimes inflicted on crape myrtles. This has become a crime spree committed by a single killer who attacks one single tree; a serial killer who attacks multiple trees; and copycat killers who have seen a neighbor’s victim and commit the same crime. This is a senseless, crime against nature and needs to stop.

The purpose of pruning is to create a canopy where air can circulate and all branches can receive sunlight. Unfortunately, many homeowners and professionals alike decide to “top” the trees, which can damage and disfigure the trees. This results in the witch’s broom appearance and a once beautiful tree is left, sadly, out of proportion. The topped area results in a profusion of new growth which restricts air movement and makes the tree susceptible to disease and insects. Topping may result in more blooms; however, the blooms will be on weaker branches, prone to drooping and breakage. The tree will also be more prone to ice damage.