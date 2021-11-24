Column: Be bold in helping others

Thanksgiving is nearly here, and it can feel like a blur between parties, family gatherings and seasonal events.

In between those moments the peace of thankfulness for all I have is a warm and humbling moment. That’s what Thanksgiving is about, right? Taking stock of all we’ve received and being thankful. After all, many people are not as fortunate. As I ponder this, I can’t but help to think “maybe there’s more to it.”

I think of the 14-year-old whose mother is a single parent of four children, all under 10 except the 14-year-old. That 14-year-old was told there would be no Christmas presents for him as they couldn’t afford it, and he said that was OK as long as his younger siblings could get presents. A simple ask and over 35 people responded to help. Still, I think, “Could I do more to help this family?”

I think of the young father who had to choose between rent for his family and his sick wife’s medication. His wife died, and he now is raising a young child alone and trying to pay for a funeral and Christmas while facing staggering grief. A small donation towards burial was pledged, but I think, “Could I do more?”

