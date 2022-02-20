Column: Asheville allows me to stay nearby but get away

My husband and I recently took an overnight trip to one of our favorite places, Asheville. Even though it is just 90 minutes away from Hickory, we love visiting it because it really feels like a whole different world.
We started our trip at one of our favorite spots in Asheville, the Biltmore House. A travel blog online just named the Biltmore House as the second most beautiful landmark in the United States.
First place went to the Golden Gate Bridge, which leads me to question the sensibilities of the judges. I’ve seen the Golden Gate Bridge twice and, trust me when I say this, there is nothing golden about it. It looks great in those aerial photos from a distance, but up close its paint is peeling and it’s a dull rust-red color that just looks, well, rusty. I suspect those travel bloggers have never actually seen it in person, but I digress.
Biltmore House, on the other hand, is truly a thing of beauty. The French-style chateau is a mammoth 175,000 square feet, making it the largest private residence in the United States. To put that in perspective, it covers over four acres of floor space with its 250 rooms. One can tour the home dozens of times and still notice something new each visit. It sits on an impressive 8,000 acres, which includes 75 acres of formal and informal gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmstead. Olmstead, a famous landscape architect, also designed Central Park and numerous other well-known parks.
There are many ways to experience the estate, as it is called. Whether you decide to bicycle, ride horseback, kayak, or simply walk, each activity provides a different beautiful perspective.
My husband and I especially enjoy seeing the seasons change walking through the gardens and looking at the beautiful plants in the Conservatory year-round. I recommend annual passes if you want to visit each season. If you visit more than twice in a year, the annual pass will have paid for itself compared to single-day tickets, and there are many other benefits to being an annual passholder.
There are great opportunities for shopping on the estate also. The winery gift shop has an excellent selection of gourmet foods and kitchen items, in addition to wine and grape juice. The Carriage House shops have everything from souvenirs and candy to toys and Christmas items. Speaking of holiday items, there was a great 50% off after-Christmas sale going on when we visited. Sale items included ornaments, decorations, holiday food items, and even festive Dooney & Burke handbags and wallets. There was still an excellent selection of holiday items half-off at the Gatehouse Gift Shop, which you can visit at the entrance without paying for admission to the estate.
After I’d had my fill of shopping, which admittedly took some time, we headed downtown. There’s a great little cigar shop called Carolina Cigar Company, whose welcoming owner takes pride in helping customers find new stogies if you’re prone to those indulgences. If you’re hungry, I recommend trying the Gourmet Chip Company right next door. They have homemade gourmet potato chips and delicious paninis. Or if you’re in the mood for something more exotic, don’t miss the Red Ginger Dim Sum & Tapas just a couple of blocks away. Their dumplings are a favorite of my husband, and their outdoor patio is a favorite of mine.
Make sure you pop into Malaprop’s Bookstore if you enjoy a good old-fashioned brick-and-mortar independent bookseller. They’re hard to find these days, but Malaprop’s has been in business over 40 years and has a great selection, including a sampling of works by local authors. On the same street, you’ll find an old Woolworth’s drugstore that’s been turned into an art gallery and crafts emporium featuring local artists. The kicker is it has a fully operational old-fashioned soda fountain lunch counter! It’s open daily for sandwiches, ice cream, and sodas.
Our next stop was definitely a new favorite! After several previous unsuccessful tries, we finally got into the Asheville Pinball Museum, and it did not disappoint! If you were a child of the 1970s or 1980s, this will be a walk down memory lane for you. They have 70 pinball machines and classic arcade games. For a $15 admission fee, you can play all you want. They only allow 65 people into the small venue at a time (masks required), so go early or on a weekday since they often have a waiting list on the weekends. We were there on a Monday afternoon and there were only a handful of other people. The owner was extremely friendly and treated us to an unexpected sneak preview of the movie poster and memorabilia store they’re opening soon in the basement beneath the pinball museum. They’ve spent an incredible amount of time collecting and displaying rooms and rooms of movie memorabilia. The shop also houses a Lunch Box Museum, which is well worth the $1 admission they’re charging for it.
We capped off our day back near the Biltmore with supper at the Apollo Flame. It’s an Asheville institution you do not want to miss. The small, family-owned establishment serves mostly Greek and Italian dishes using recipes passed down for three generations. They have a heated patio, very reasonable prices, and large portion sizes. Their menu claims they’ve been voted best quality, best prices, best salads, and best Mediterranean restaurant 10 years in a row. I can believe it. We’ve never been disappointed in anything we have tried there.
All these great shops and restaurants are set against the marvelous backdrop of the mountain scenery. There’s so much to explore and enjoy in Asheville. It’s no wonder George Vanderbilt, who could afford to live anywhere in the world, chose Asheville for his grand home. We’re fortunate to have such an eclectic, interesting town nearby.
Cami Hepler is a lifelong animal lover, year-round sports fan, and part-time freelance writer from Hickory.