Column: Asheville allows me to stay nearby but get away

Make sure you pop into Malaprop’s Bookstore if you enjoy a good old-fashioned brick-and-mortar independent bookseller. They’re hard to find these days, but Malaprop’s has been in business over 40 years and has a great selection, including a sampling of works by local authors. On the same street, you’ll find an old Woolworth’s drugstore that’s been turned into an art gallery and crafts emporium featuring local artists. The kicker is it has a fully operational old-fashioned soda fountain lunch counter! It’s open daily for sandwiches, ice cream, and sodas.

Our next stop was definitely a new favorite! After several previous unsuccessful tries, we finally got into the Asheville Pinball Museum, and it did not disappoint! If you were a child of the 1970s or 1980s, this will be a walk down memory lane for you. They have 70 pinball machines and classic arcade games. For a $15 admission fee, you can play all you want. They only allow 65 people into the small venue at a time (masks required), so go early or on a weekday since they often have a waiting list on the weekends. We were there on a Monday afternoon and there were only a handful of other people. The owner was extremely friendly and treated us to an unexpected sneak preview of the movie poster and memorabilia store they’re opening soon in the basement beneath the pinball museum. They’ve spent an incredible amount of time collecting and displaying rooms and rooms of movie memorabilia. The shop also houses a Lunch Box Museum, which is well worth the $1 admission they’re charging for it.