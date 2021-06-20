Column: Animal Services needs volunteers

Which brings to mind another service I should mention: reuniting lost pets with their owners. There are a few ways Animal Services assists in this regard. For one, they have a lost board on which they post information that people send or bring in about lost or found animals. Folks can share lost-animal information directly with Animal Services or find the Animal Services link at catawbacountync.gov. “If any animal enters the facility matching the description of a lost pet, we’ll notify the owner,” said Jenna. “We have two staff members who compare lost-animal reports to our kennel inventory every morning.”

I wondered about the shelter’s reunification rate. “We have numerous reconnections,” Jenna shared. “From May 1 to 31, we had 33 animals returned to their owners.”

Another plan that Jenna and the Animal Services staff are working on — one that really needs volunteers, by the way — is an enrichment program. For example, the facility “got kiddie pools and sunshades for one of the play yards,” said Jenna. “Dogs can splash around in the pools while volunteers are working with them.” It seemed to me that the shelter staff members are trying hard to make life not only bearable for furry residents but also fun — a little more like life in a good home. And what makes life happy for a pet in a good home? The love of a good human.