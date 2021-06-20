Column: Animal Services needs volunteers

I got word that Catawba County Animal Services could use more volunteers — dog walkers in particular. The job’s not a hard one. It just requires that the walker love dogs. The hours are flexible, the walker gets to enjoy being outdoors, and both dog and volunteer reap the benefits of exercise. Plus, there are folks around who can offer guidance if the walker’s new to the job.
Do you love dogs? What’s stopping you? Maybe you have a concern about the state of affairs at Animal Services. Let me put your mind at ease. Things are pretty good there. I spent a morning talking to the folks who run the place, and I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. Before I went, my mind kept returning to the old days and one of the saddest of sad places: the dog pound. It’s not like that anymore. Yes, there’s definitely still reason to grieve: elderly pets, sick cats and dogs, good fellows that don’t get many second glances because their kind has a bad reputation, and so on.
But, there’s hope, and people like Jenna Arsenault who manages the facility, and Assistant Director of Emergency Services Mark Pettit, who keeps an eye on a number of county agencies including Animal Services, are constantly working to come up with ways to keep the animals as comfortable and healthy as possible and, most importantly, find them homes. As one of the Animal Services volunteers made clear, the people in charge are focused on saving lives.
I was most amazed to see the Catawba County-run facility on Government Services Drive in Newton. In some ways, it looks more like a big veterinary practice than an animal shelter. It’s clean and fairly new, having been constructed in 2014. There are several workers, including a contracted veterinarian and an on-staff veterinary technician, all of whom dress in comfortable uniforms. All the animals that live at Animal Services receive medical care: vaccinations, spaying or neutering, medicine and treatment for illnesses and injuries, and so on.
Jenna and Mark shared Animal Services’ list of functions, and it’s way more than animal control. There are adoptions. The agency works with foster families, so animals that aren’t ready for adoption — maybe too young or recuperating from injuries or illnesses — have nurturing environments in which to live until they’re adoption ready. “We need more of these families,” Jenna pointed out. Foster families receive information on how to care for the pets, some food, litter for cats, free medicine, and free medical care at Animal Services.
Next, there’s intake. “If someone has an animal they no longer can keep, or if they find lost or stray animals, they can bring them to us, and we’ll provide them any medical care they need and then find them their forever home,” Mark said.
There are a few “forever home” possibilities. One, of course, is when someone or a family adopts an animal. Jenna and Mark said interested people can come in without appointments Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There is a cost, which is based on a fee schedule; however, the new pet owner gets a best friend that’s already been spayed or neutered, is microchipped, and has received vaccinations and medical care. Jenna said potential animal parents can check out available four-legged pals online at adoptapet.com and petfinder.com or by coming to Animal Services. “All of our cat and kitten adoptions are $25 for the remainder of [June],” Jenna added.
Another means of establishing a forever home for an animal is “through a rescue organization that has extra resources to provide specialized care,” said Mark. For example, Animal Services might facilitate the moving of an elderly pet to a group that provides hospice care. The county shelter has connections with rescue concerns in a number of states.
Finally, there’s the Barn Cat Program that Jenna developed for cats that may or may not like people and prefer living outside — maybe even having jobs, such as keeping farms rodent free. Cats that fall into the barn cat category might be those that are shy or fearful of people and prefer the company of other cats and animals. They are usually feral or semi-feral. Or, they are social cats but too feisty for human interaction and love to work. Last, there are cats that just don’t get the whole litter box thing and really need a lot of time outdoors. Barn cats go to human owners who’ll look after the cats’ basic needs but will let them enjoy more natural lifestyles.
“Education and training will be provided to adopters that adopt a barn cat,” Jenna explained. “Cats in the Barn Cat Program will be available for adoption to the public at county cost.”
Speaking about all the animals that come into the shelter, Mark emphasized, “Every animal is evaluated individually.”
Jenna said the facility’s capacity is 200 dogs and 250 cats. The monthly average is 59 dogs and 118 cats.
Which brings to mind another service I should mention: reuniting lost pets with their owners. There are a few ways Animal Services assists in this regard. For one, they have a lost board on which they post information that people send or bring in about lost or found animals. Folks can share lost-animal information directly with Animal Services or find the Animal Services link at catawbacountync.gov. “If any animal enters the facility matching the description of a lost pet, we’ll notify the owner,” said Jenna. “We have two staff members who compare lost-animal reports to our kennel inventory every morning.”
I wondered about the shelter’s reunification rate. “We have numerous reconnections,” Jenna shared. “From May 1 to 31, we had 33 animals returned to their owners.”
Another plan that Jenna and the Animal Services staff are working on — one that really needs volunteers, by the way — is an enrichment program. For example, the facility “got kiddie pools and sunshades for one of the play yards,” said Jenna. “Dogs can splash around in the pools while volunteers are working with them.” It seemed to me that the shelter staff members are trying hard to make life not only bearable for furry residents but also fun — a little more like life in a good home. And what makes life happy for a pet in a good home? The love of a good human.
If the average number of dogs is 59, cats 118, many hands are needed for petting and cuddling, doing laundry and assisting with pet therapy. Many legs are needed for dog walking. According to the animal welfare section of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, there are regulations and requirements — laws, actually — related to the functioning of animal shelters: how the animals should be treated and maintained, such as how often a dog should be out of its primary enclosure. In order to do the best job possible for the cats and dogs that live at Animal Services, the staff needs help from volunteers.
If you’re interested in volunteering, visit Catawba County Animal Services at 201 Government Services Drive in Newton, call 828-466-6812 or email the agency at animalservices@catawbacountync.gov.
The animals thank you for your consideration.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
