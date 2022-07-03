Column: Add this late bloomer to your garden and the bees will thank you

Native plants are always a good addition to a garden, both for their adaptability to their native region and for their ability to attract more pollinators.

Stokesia laevis, or Stokes’ Aster, is a semi-evergreen perennial you will love to add.

Stokes’ Aster is native to the southeastern United States. It has lavender, pink or white cornflower-like blooms which start sporadically in late spring. The blooms are more prolific in mid-summer to fall. Some blooms can grow as large as 3 inches across. The plant itself can reach 1-2 feet in height and 2-3 feet in width. Stokes’ Aster is relatively low maintenance, once established, liking sun to part-sun and well-drained soil. The plant is both drought tolerant and deer resistant, which are added bonuses to this beautiful perennial. Deadheading the spent flowers will encourage new blooms. After a couple of years, you can divide the mature clumps. Butterflies and bees are attracted to this plant, and being a late season bloomer, it provides needed nectar for fall feeding.

The growing popularity of this plant has caused new cultivars to be introduced over the years. Blue Danube has blue flowers with white centers. Color Wheel adds variable interest with flowers that change from white to purple throughout the day. Divinity and Silver Moon shine with white blooms. Mary Gregory produces soft yellow flowers.

Stokes’ Aster stays low enough that it makes a lovely border plant or it can be grown in a container or as a great addition to a butterfly garden. The blooms make great cut flowers, lasting over a week.

I have several Stokes’ Asters planted around our area, either tucked among other plants or as a focal point near an entrance. No matter where they are, they will catch your eye.

Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.