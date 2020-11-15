Column: Actor Rob Schneider discusses comedy, family

Here’s one for my personal record books: I got to interview Rob Schneider. I can retire now. No, just kidding. There are still way too many great people, terrific organizations, and super events waiting in the Catawba Valley’s wings, so I’m not stopping just yet. But when I do and I’m sitting around reminiscing about the good old days of interviewing and writing, Rob’s gonna always come to mind.

I have musician, producer, and promotor Jonathan Birchfield and Comedy Zone giant – as well as all-around good guy — Brian Heffron to thank for scoring this early Christmas present-caliber conversation for me.

Why the interview? Because . . . drum roll . . . Rob is coming to Hickory! He’ll be performing at the home of the Hickory Crawdads — L.P. Frans Stadium —at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. And you know what? He’s more concerned about the audience’s comfort than his own. More than once, he suggested that people bring blankets and loved ones to snuggle with because it might just be on the nippy side that night.

After talking to him — L.A. to Conover (still can’t believe it), all I can say is he’s a stand-up guy who’s doing lots of stand-up these days. Forty appearances, starting Nov. 18 in North Augusta, S.C., and ending Aug. 15, 2021, in Edmonton, AB, Canada.