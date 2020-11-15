Column: Actor Rob Schneider discusses comedy, family

Here’s one for my personal record books: I got to interview Rob Schneider. I can retire now. No, just kidding. There are still way too many great people, terrific organizations, and super events waiting in the Catawba Valley’s wings, so I’m not stopping just yet. But when I do and I’m sitting around reminiscing about the good old days of interviewing and writing, Rob’s gonna always come to mind.
I have musician, producer, and promotor Jonathan Birchfield and Comedy Zone giant – as well as all-around good guy — Brian Heffron to thank for scoring this early Christmas present-caliber conversation for me.
Why the interview? Because . . . drum roll . . . Rob is coming to Hickory! He’ll be performing at the home of the Hickory Crawdads — L.P. Frans Stadium —at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. And you know what? He’s more concerned about the audience’s comfort than his own. More than once, he suggested that people bring blankets and loved ones to snuggle with because it might just be on the nippy side that night.
After talking to him — L.A. to Conover (still can’t believe it), all I can say is he’s a stand-up guy who’s doing lots of stand-up these days. Forty appearances, starting Nov. 18 in North Augusta, S.C., and ending Aug. 15, 2021, in Edmonton, AB, Canada.
If you study his tour schedule closely, you’ll notice he’s left big slices of time here and there, including summer and Christmas. I’m guessing it’s because he’s a serious family man. He’s crazy about his wife Patricia, a writer, producer, and actor, and he’s joyously caught up in being the father of two little girls. Rob’s daughter Elle, a recording artist whose mother London King was Rob’s first wife, is grown and on her own. When Rob and Patricia appeared on the Steve Harvey Show and Steve asked, “What is it that you love about this woman?” Rob responded, “Best mom ever.”
It’s that family thing that’s lending so much material to Rob’s stand-up routine, and it was the basis for a two-season Netflix sitcom, “Real Rob,” that he and Patricia wrote and starred in. Since the beautiful, brainy and thoughtful Patricia is Mexican, I wondered if she, like Ricky, played by Desi Arnaz, in “I Love Lucy” fell into excited Spanish when she wasn’t happy with Rob. He said no, that actually “Real Rob” is a reverse “I Love Lucy.”
The couple also have been hosting — from their home — a weekly podcast during which they discuss all manner of topics and occasionally interview guests.
On Nov. 11, I talked to the actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director, the guy most remembered for portraying zany characters in dozens of feature films, and for his tenure on “Saturday Night Live” (remember the Richmeister?). I had to call a certain phone number and then punch in an access code. I did so and then waited and waited and waited, listening to music and thinking maybe I’d accidentally called my credit card company.
I gave up, let Jonathan and Brian know I’d been unsuccessful, and then got a call from Rob, who graciously apologized for not being available at the appointed time. So, not only did I talk to Rob, but he called me! I can put that on my next resume, maybe under “hobbies and interests:” Talk to Rob Schneider when he calls.
Rob was born and raised in San Francisco. He did comedy routines in front of audiences while he was still in high school. He said he’d had an open-minded, cool dad who owned comedy albums and enjoyed going to comedy shows. Sometimes he took Rob along, including going to see George Carlin.
At 13, Rob saw Steve Martin. Witnessing comedians in person led Rob to conclude that if they could do it — those regular human beings, then so could he.
At 15, Rob told his dad he wanted to go on stage at an area comedy club, the Holy City Zoo, that let anyone perform on Monday nights. “He said, ‘Let’s go,’” Rob recalled, not offering a lot about his stage debut other than to say he did an impression of Jimmy Carter, and “I had a trombone” —whatever that means. “I wouldn’t say I was smooth,” Rob admitted.
But he stuck with it and by age 19 he felt like he was getting the hang of it. “You have to get your stage legs,” he explained, suggesting that it takes thousands of attempts to perfect an act. “To make it seem effortless takes years.”
He studied theater at San Francisco State University. “I loved it,” he said of acting. “Being somebody else.” Rob suggested that actors have more malleable personalities and that “it takes a brave person to dig in, explore, and expose yourself.” In his stand-up routines, Rob humorously reveals much about himself, including his mixed background. He had a Filipina grandmother, who’d met and married a white American Army private. One of his parents was Jewish, the other Catholic.
The result — a great comedian whose physical comedy, facial expressions, and frequent dips into various accents and languages do one thing well: entertain the audience. His Netflix comedy special “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids” is a great example. “The main point has to be for humor,” he said, sharing that spectators “don’t need another person telling them their view of the world.”
I came away from the interview feeling much the way Rob did when, as a teenager, he saw comedians in person: He’s totally human, easy to talk to, a regular guy with a big passion for comedy and the talent to create it. Next time he calls, I’m going to ask him if he’d mind texting me from time to time. Then I could add it to my “interests and hobbies” list: Reading texts from Rob Schneider.
Rob Schneider at L.P. Frans Stadium
Nov. 19
Doors open 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
$35 general tickets
$50 VIP tickets
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
