Column: A remembrance of Newton's long-serving journalist, Sylvia Ray

It also kept her returning again and again to Catawba County’s newspapers, especially in the Newton home of “her newspaper.” Always part social, part business, part criticism, part celebration, Sylvia’s visits — whether in person or by telephone — delivered a scoop, a laugh and, for reporters on deadline, occasional frustration.

Yet for those willing to listen, she provided a priceless resource that’s quickly fading from our community’s landscape. Instant messages, endless internet rabbit holes and a filter-less void blending fact and fiction consistently jeopardize the journalism foundation of careers like Sylvia’s and others like her. A million different avenues for global information are never more important than the activities in the neighborhoods nearest to us, the news that is most critical in the fabric of our modern society. And Sylvia, too, was vital among the threads that weave together in this place.

More than keeping neighbors and friends informed of the news important to their personal lives, Sylvia documented the milestones that make up the collective story we all share in history. Importantly, at every turn, she sought to pass that torch of news to every citizen and every up-and-coming reporter who arrive in small towns for early career stops. She did it because she loved her town, her community and her calling.

Now her dedication to community journalism guarantees a permanent place for her written words in the story of Catawba County. Meanwhile, the significant impression she left on reporters following her path ensures that the record of this community will continue to exist long after her rays of sunshine have faded.

Michael Willard worked as editor and publisher of The Observer News Enterprise and Outlook from 2002-2012, relying on the support of Sylvia Kidd Ray each and every year during that time. A Hickory resident, marketing content manager and gardening enthusiast, he still contributes to local news and sports reporting in Catawba County.