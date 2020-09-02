Column: A night of comedy with a local connection

We digressed into talk about making homemade grape pies and how the area of western New York from which Brian hails is big on vineyards, apples, and nature, and how when he and Tammy got an eyeful of the spread that was for sale in the Unifour, they knew they’d found their forever place. I think Brian must have had a timer set, one that vibrated because I couldn’t hear it, and every five minutes it would go off, prompting Brian to emphasize once more that he was crazy in love with not only Tammy but his newly found little piece of western North Carolina. Hey, no argument from me. I was born and raised here — one of the lucky ones who didn’t have to grow up before finding this place.