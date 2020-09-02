Column: A night of comedy with a local connection

I love stand-up comedy, the kind that makes me laugh until I can’t breathe, that has me repeating key phrases from a comedian’s routine for days.
Years (and years!) ago, it was Kevin Meaney (may he rest in peace) who for weeks was the reason I ended many a bizarre family story with his nasally-produced catchphrase “That’s not right!” The first time I experienced Kevin Meaney was in the late 1990s at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. Turns out, Comedy Zone owner Brian Heffron was likely in the house at the same time I was. Weird world, isn’t it? How after you’ve been on it awhile, you start running into people you’ve already shared space with but didn’t realize it until the second time it happened.
Brian and his wife Tammy Greyshock have made the Catawba Valley their primary home. Brian’s been in the business of comedy for decades. Somewhere I read that he’s also a comedian. Fooled again! Believing something I read. Darn media! I asked Brian about it and he explained he definitely wasn’t a comedian, but then he went on to say funny stuff over and over again, like how he and Tammy have sort of a farm on the acreage they bought in Burke County, how they grow stuff — veggies, fruit, mushrooms (really?), and they bake and can.
They have bees and they’re planning on inviting some farm animals to live on their property — make it more “farm like.” Chickens, of course, and maybe a pig because with a pig you can have the best of either world: bacon or companionship.
We digressed into talk about making homemade grape pies and how the area of western New York from which Brian hails is big on vineyards, apples, and nature, and how when he and Tammy got an eyeful of the spread that was for sale in the Unifour, they knew they’d found their forever place. I think Brian must have had a timer set, one that vibrated because I couldn’t hear it, and every five minutes it would go off, prompting Brian to emphasize once more that he was crazy in love with not only Tammy but his newly found little piece of western North Carolina. Hey, no argument from me. I was born and raised here — one of the lucky ones who didn’t have to grow up before finding this place.
Musician and entertainment producer and promoter Jonathan Birchfield, a born and raised Catawban and friend of Brian, had two things to tell me a week or so ago: one, that Brian was bringing a Comedy Zone event — two internationally-known headliners — to LP Frans Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3, and two, that Brian and Tammy had made the Unifour their new home and couldn’t be happier.
I wasn’t familiar with Brian, so I did a little internet search. Back when, Brian founded Heffron Talent International and owned The Comedy Zone Charlotte. Then he started opening Comedy Zones in and out of North Carolina and booking 150 shows a week.
A couple of years ago, Charlotte-based Comedy Zone merged with Charlotte-based EastCoast Entertainment with Brian as a managing partner and leader of EastCoast Entertainment Comedy Division or ECE Comedy.
There’s franchising and part ownerships — all too complicated for me to understand, but what I completely get is that people in the business of comedy like Brian and the comedians themselves are hurting because of COVID-19. You can’t pack a club with folks wanting to laugh the night away listening to comedians, and the funniest of the funny people can’t earn wages being on TV shows or in movies because they aren’t being made at the moment.
Brian said everything anyone can think of is being tried: taking shows online, for instance, and hosting events in outdoor spaces such as drive-ins and stadiums. Brian said they’ve done a show at Truist Field, the stadium where the Charlotte Knights play triple-A minor league baseball, and they’re in talks with Charlotte Motor Speedway people about a comedy night at the motorsport complex.
Which is why there’s going to be a show at L.P. Frans Stadium, the local home of the Hickory Crawdads minor-league baseball team. It’ll not only give two great comedians, Shaun Jones and Michelle Miller, a night to do what they do best, but it’ll give the community a night of fun, a distraction from an omnipresent, everyday-life-altering virus.
BZZZZZZZZ. Did I hear Brian’s timer buzzing? He told me again how important it is that he and Tammy give back even better than they’ve gotten. Take their Laugh for the Cure events that have been going on for some 20 years to raise money for breast cancer research and education. Laugh for the Cure is in nine cities nationwide with the signature event taking place in Charlotte. Brian’s hoping to host one in Hickory. “That’s what I bring to the community,” he explained.
Brian said he’d always wanted to be an entrepreneur, that he “was the kid with the lemonade stand.” He got a degree in marketing and management from the University of Dayton, Ohio and, with a partner, bought The Comedy Zone in the 1990s. He also was a partner in a highly successful haunted house company. Brian sold his part in 1999.
“I’m a huge stand-up comedy fan,” said Brian, who believes he’s been gifted with a “unique perspective on the comedy world.”
“He is one of the most talented entertainment business people I’ve ever met,” Jonathan threw in about Brian. Working as promoter/producer, Jonathan is partnering with Brian in his North Carolina ventures.
For the next 15 minutes or so, Brian indulged me by participating in a conversation about some of my favorite comedians like magician and comedian Piff the Magic Dragon who got a real boost to his career by appearing on "America’s Got Talent." He works for Brian on a regular basis. “I work with a lot of AGT (America's Got Talent) people,” Brian pointed out.
It was pure joy talking to Brian about comics. He either knew them personally or had been their fan and knew lots more about their personal histories than I did. Richard Pryor, George Carlin. Seeing comedians live or listening to their albums is what sparked Brian’s interest in working in the world of comedy. Now, he’s somebody who’s been on the path of many a famous comedian’s journey. Playing clubs is how they got started, how they figured out their style and voice — their “thing,” so to speak. Like Jerry Seinfeld talking about nothing.
“You gotta work your way up. Learn how to do this. Find out who you are,” said Brian, who has a photo of Seinfeld, who worked with rented speakers when he was getting started, standing in front of a Comedy Zone banner. Brian’s hosted Ray Romano, Jeff Foxworthy, Larry the Cable Guy, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Amy Schumer and so forth and so on. “You know these people are going to make it from day one,” said Brian.
“Comedy is such an incredible art form — a reflection of society,” Brian concluded. “Comedians have been destroyed by COVID. There are no safety nets for comedians. We’ve got to keep them working.”
So, for a night of 18-plus clean comedy, go to www.hickorycrawdads.com and get your tickets ($20 each) for Comedy Zone Night @ the Frans on Sept. 3. Or buy your ticket at the door, which opens at 7 p.m.. Only 300 tickets available. Show starts at 7:30. Wear a mask, please, and practice social distancing. Safety measures will be in place. Call 828-322-3000 for more information.
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
