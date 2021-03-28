Column: 5 things to know before you buy plants

Spring is here, and there is no denying it. You can smell it in the air, feel it in your bones, and see it everywhere you look. Grass is turning a rich emerald green. Crab apples are in bloom. Cherry trees are right behind them, and daffodils are popping up by the dozens. We will most likely have some more cold weather, and maybe even snow, but there is no stopping spring.
As soon as the temperatures edge toward 70 degrees, the Garden Center starts to get very busy with customers eager to get outside and plant something. It is easy to get caught up with spring fever and head out to the garden center or nursery with no plan in mind. I can usually spot a novice gardener as they wander through The Arbor, looking at trees, shrubs and perennials with a glazed expression as sensory overload kicks in. With a few questions concerning sun, size and style, we can usually get a plan and the right plant.
5 things to know before you buy
Selecting plants for your yard does not need to be confusing or stressful or complicated if you take the time to analyze your yard before visiting your favorite garden center or nursery. Take that leap of faith; you’ll be glad you did.
To analyze your needs:
1. Know the direction your planting area faces.
North will have more natural shade. South will have more sun. East will have morning sun and afternoon shade. West will have morning shade and afternoon sun. Don’t forget about the tall trees that may be casting shade on that once sunny southern side.
2. Know the amount of sun or shade the area is receiving.
Six or more hours of sun is considered full-sun, 4 to 6 hours is part-sun and 4 or less hours is considered shade.
3. Have measurements.
How long and deep is the area you want to plant? How far from the ground are your windows? Is there existing plant material that will stay? And if so, where is it located in the area you are planting?
4. Have a budget in mind.
Sticker shock can curtail the best of plans, but at the same time, your yard, like your home, is an investment. Consider doing a large project in phases rather than scaling back on your dream yard.
5. Know how much time you will spend maintaining the plants.
Maintenance can be the downfall of a beautiful yard. How much time and/or money are you willing to spend to keep your yard looking beautiful? Once again, your yard is an investment.
Do you have a style?
Now that you have some basics in hand, one last thing to consider is your style.
Do you prefer a traditional landscape with defined structure and shaped shrubbery or do you lean to the more natural, relaxed and loose feel? Perhaps you want native plants or plants to invite wildlife, pollinators, butterflies and hummingbirds? Maybe you are eclectic and want to plant a little bit of everything. As you drive around town, is there that one yard that always catches your eye? If so, determine what it is that you like so much about it and use that as a guide.
While you are shopping for plants, look at the tags. They contain a wealth of information from light and water requirements, to height and width of the mature plant, to habit, which means the shape, such as columnar, mounding or trailing. Pay attention to the plant size, and resist the temptation to over plant. When you bring that plant home, it may look small and sparse, but in a couple years you will have a substantial plant and overcrowding will lead to misshapen plants and potential diseases. Hang on to the tags and file them away for future reference.
Ask questions. Those of us who sell plants really don’t want to see them die, so ask as many questions as you would like. I gladly give advice, even when not asked for. Ask for proper planting procedures, watering instructions and about fertilizing.
Get a few bags of soil enhancement to add when planting to give your plants a good, healthy start. Keep in mind that the first year is critical. If you are leaving town for a couple weeks in July, ask a neighbor to water your plants and give them a gift card to their favorite restaurant. It’s a lot cheaper than replacing plants.
Before you sink that shovel into the ground, do you know where your underground lines are? A call to 811 will get lines located in 48 hours for free. Don’t be that person who cuts the neighborhood cable line on a March Madness weekend.
What planting gets down to is … dig a hole, insert plant and add water. Everything else helps you to choose the correct plant and give it the best start to reach its full size and beauty. It is a leap of faith that ends with a feeling of accomplishment.
Laurie Rubner is the owner and operator of The Arbor Garden Center in Bethlehem.