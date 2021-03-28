Column: 5 things to know before you buy plants

2. Know the amount of sun or shade the area is receiving.

Six or more hours of sun is considered full-sun, 4 to 6 hours is part-sun and 4 or less hours is considered shade.

3. Have measurements.

How long and deep is the area you want to plant? How far from the ground are your windows? Is there existing plant material that will stay? And if so, where is it located in the area you are planting?

4. Have a budget in mind.

Sticker shock can curtail the best of plans, but at the same time, your yard, like your home, is an investment. Consider doing a large project in phases rather than scaling back on your dream yard.

5. Know how much time you will spend maintaining the plants.

Maintenance can be the downfall of a beautiful yard. How much time and/or money are you willing to spend to keep your yard looking beautiful? Once again, your yard is an investment.

Do you have a style?

Now that you have some basics in hand, one last thing to consider is your style.