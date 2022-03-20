Column: 2 years ago the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Catawba County

Two years ago, we heard the news that COVID-19 reached Catawba County.

We know now there were likely cases before March 20, 2020. But during a time of fear and uncertainty, the news that day that there was a confirmed COVID-19 case at Pinecrest Senior Living in Hickory was big.

Days before, the potential spread of the coronavirus had already sent students home for virtual learning, closed dining rooms of restaurants and forced unemployment numbers to skyrocket as businesses shut down.

I’d started working from home the day before. We were writing daily articles on the effects of COVID-19. Overall, I was lucky, and largely insulated from the effects of the pandemic, but when an official case was announced by Catawba County Public Health, the virus felt a little more real.

Since that day, 47,398 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Catawba County, both rapid and PCR tests, and 560 county residents have died due to the virus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The numbers are far beyond what I imagined in the early days of the pandemic, as we published articles announcing a handful of cases each day.

An email from my editor, sent on the day the first case in Catawba County was announced, sums up how many of us were thinking the pandemic might play out: “Head of UNC epidemiology says we should be back to normal in mid-August. Yep, mid-August.”

I still think about that email sometimes. I remember reading it in disbelief. Surely the pandemic wouldn’t last five months?

Instead, we’ve seen two years of peaks and valleys as the virus spread.

That summer of 2020, we saw a small increase in cases as restaurants and stores reopened. By August 2020, there had been about 2,700 COVID-19 cases in Catawba County and 45 residents had died.

In December 2020 and January 2021 we saw one of our worst COVID-19 spikes. By the end of February 2021, Catawba County had seen 17,200 cases and 283 COVID-19 deaths.

Through all of that, the Hickory Daily Record team published updates daily. We reported the numbers, detailed the effects of the pandemic on businesses and schools and told personal stories of grief and loss.

By the end of that spike, in March 2021, the COVID-19 vaccine was rolling out to the masses. It felt like a glimmer of hope. After a year of writing about illness and death in our community, there was something positive. People were clamoring for a fix to a yearlong pandemic.

With low vaccination rates, the virus still came back around. July and August of 2021 brought the delta variant and with it a bout of COVID fatigue.

Those were some of the hardest months I faced. As cases rose again, I geared up again to write about tragedy in our community. It felt like COVID-19 would never leave us alone.

By the end of September 2021, there had been 26,800 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County since March 2020.

COVID-19 reared its head again with the omicron wave, causing more cases than ever. Between Sept. 29 and March 14, 20,600 more cases were reported, the majority of which were in December and January.

Now, with omicron seemingly behind us as we reach the two-year mark, things feel different. It feels as though we’ve reached a breaking point. We’ve left masks behind in most settings, vaccination rates haven’t risen for months and our county public health department stopped reporting weekly updates on COVID-19 cases, passing that responsibility to the state health department.

Experts say we will reach a point when COVID-19 will be endemic — a virus we live with. While that may be the case, I am still reluctant to say we’re comfortable with it until we face another wave: Will we implement masks, ramp up vaccinations and stay inside, again?

One thing is certain, we’ll never return to the way things were before March 20, 2020.

Virginia Annable is a reporter with the Hickory Daily Record. She writes health, business and county government news stories.

