Colonel's visit helped ease family's suffering after son lost at war

Many people receive names of deceased relatives after untimely deaths. My uncle died over the Adriatic Sea while serving as a belly gunner on a B-24 Liberator plane. As the first Hollar male born after World War II, my parents named me after my deceased uncle. Being named after someone can either be a blessing or curse. In my case, I believe it was a blessing.

Several years after the untimely death, Col. M.B. Howard Jr. from Covington, Tennessee, visited the Hollar family to share information concerning the service life and death of his B-24 comrade. His visit was a very emotional time for the remaining relatives and friends.

Col. Howard, who served as the navigator on my uncle’s planes during all his war service except the last flight, shared information with my grandparents and other relatives, visited my uncle’s empty gravesite, and spoke eloquently in our church on Veterans Day. Later, correspondence was received from Col. Howard about his service with my uncle.

Death of a loved one during service to one’s country is a harrowing experience for the survivors. My grandparents were no exception when dealing with the heartbreak of the loss of one of their sons. A picture of my uncle in his flight suit was prominently displayed in my grandfather’s home. On the anniversary of my uncle’s death and his birthday, I was directed by my grandmother to bring a piggy bank when I came to visit her. She would put silver dollars and silver 50 cent pieces in the bank with the admonition to use the money for my education. I was also given memorabilia from my uncle’s war service, including a flashlight and censored air grams, and other personal items. Reading the censored letters sent home by my uncle gave me insight into the fear and duty of service felt by those serving during World War II.

Col. Howard’s visit to Hogan’s Mountain did much to help my grandparents cope with the loss of their son. The colonel shared stories of bombing raids over Germany, Austria and Hungary. He also shared instances where the B-24 was hit by flak from German anti-aircraft guns, losing an engine over the Brenner Pass while bombing a railroad bridge, and humorous situations that lightened the mental stress on the members of the B-24 crew. He related that many of the flights were over the area where the Apostle Paul traveled in Macedonia.

Col. Howard also shared the events of March 8, 1945. On this fateful day, Howard was assigned as lead navigator on a different plane. As the flight of planes approached present day Dubrovnik in Bosnia, planes began taking evasive action by changing altitudes. Col. Howard talked about waving to my uncle who still had his parachute on before he entered the belly gunner position. As the planes changed altitudes, the one containing my uncle had its tail shorn off by another plane. My uncle jumped from the plane, but had his parachute tangled in the propeller of the plane. The plane exploded as it hit the water some 12,000 feet below within sight of the location of former Commerce Secretary Ron Brown’s fatal crash. My uncle was buried as an unknown soldier in Bari, Italy. Markers were also placed in a National Cemetery near Florence, Italy.

We often forget the sacrifices of those who came before us to allow us to enjoy the good lives that we have today. The visit by Col. Howard to our farming community helped our family better understand the service rendered by my namesake and the duty felt by the airmen of the time. The tragedy of individual family loss during war is best understood as essential to allowing continuation of the lifestyle of the community represented by the missing loved one.