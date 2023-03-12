RALEIGH — The Collegiate Sports Video Association named Errol Seaver, Director of Football Visual Production, Scouting, and Analytics for NC State University, the 2022-2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Video Coordinator of the Year.

Seaver, a Hickory native, was selected by his peers in the ACC to receive the Conference Video Coordinator of the Year honor. He is now a finalist for the Bob Matey National Video Coordinator of the Year award, which will be announced at the annual CSVA banquet on May 10 in Baltimore, Maryland. Seaver was previously voted as the Bob Matey National Video Coordinator of the Year in May 2017 while at BYU.

The Bob Matey award is presented to the video coordinator who displays innovation, determination, perseverance, and technical skill as portrayed by the late Bob Matey, legendary video coordinator from Texas A&M.

Seaver is entering his fifth season with the Wolfpack where he oversees all video and technology needs for the football program.

He and his staff of one full-time assistant and 14 students are responsible for video of all practices and games, opponent and NFL games, and transfer portal video.

He also organizes and manages the in-house and cloud-based statistical analysis tools the coaching staff uses in game strategy preparation.

His department maintains access to content for over 65 computers and more than 170 iPads.

In addition to supporting coaches and players, Seaver is upgrading and improving video equipment throughout the Wendell H. Murphy Football Center, Close-King Indoor Practice Facility, and Carter-Finley Stadium. He and his staff have increased video quality and efficiency for the program by implementing new methods and equipment.

This marks the fourth time Seaver has earned Conference Video Coordinator of the Year.

He was previously honored in 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 at BYU as an Independent and in 2013-2014 at South Alabama for the Sun Belt Conference.

In 2021, Seaver was re-elected to a second term as president of the Collegiate Sports Video Association (CSVA). He also serves as the National NFL Pro Day Liaison for NCAA Football Video Coordinators.

In April 2017, he was a guest speaker at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California sharing methods for improving and increasing the use of mobile devices within college athletics.

Prior to his current position, Seaver served as Director of Football Video and Technology at BYU from 2014-2018. Seaver was Director of Football Video at South Alabama from 2011-2013.

In 2010, he was the Assistant Director of Video for the Big 12 Conference. He also served as Football Video Coordinator at Jacksonville State University from 2008-2009 and at Lenoir-Rhyne College from 2002-2005.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in electronic media/broadcasting in 2008 from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in public administration/athletic administration from Jacksonville State University in 2010.

Seaver and his wife, Lindsey, live in Apex with their son, Kane.

The couple are expecting their second son in March.