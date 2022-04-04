Colleges sign transfer agreement for business and accounting

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College has signed an articulation agreement with Montreat College for its business administration and accounting programs.

“Montreat College is an excellent institution for students to continue their academic career and meet their career goals,” said Brice Melton, CVCC Vice President for Teaching and Learning and Chief Academic Officer. “Montreat College faculty members and administration are responsive and excited to meet the needs of CVCC students. This latest articulation agreement with Montreat will allow CVCC students to seamlessly complete their business or accounting bachelor’s degree in two years after their CVCC graduation.”

In order to be eligible for direct transfer, students at Catawba Valley Community College must earn an AAS degree in Accounting and Finance and be seeking to complete their Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degree through Montreat College’s Accounting program.

CVCC students must also submit a Montreat College AGS Application for Admission; provide official, final transcripts for all college courses taken; maintain an overall grade point average of 2.0 on a 4.0 scale or higher in all previous college work attempted; provide an official final high school or equivalent transcript (if transferring less than 12 semester credits or college credit); and receive American Council on Education (ACE) verification demonstrating any eligible CLEP and DSST examinations and non-collegiate military training.

Montreat will transfer up to 66 semester hours of credit, which will be applied to their general education core curriculum requirements, their accounting major requirements and their general elective requirements toward the 120 credits required for the B.S. in Accounting at Montreat.

For more on the transfer programs offered at CVCC, visit https://www.cvcc.edu/Academic-Resources/Programs/College-Transfer.