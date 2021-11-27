College's K-64 program awarded $5,000 grant

ZF is committed to supporting nonprofit organizations focused on education, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and community enhancements in the areas in which it operates. The ZF Community Care Fund Grant will be used to continue to strengthen the K-64 Program, which was established in 2017 to help combat the ongoing gradual decline in the working-age population of Catawba County.

Founding partners for K-64 include Catawba Valley Community College, Catawba County, Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools.

In less than three years with support from the Catawba County Commissioners, K-64 has placed more than 14,000 personalized learning devices in the hands of Catawba County’s three public K-12 school systems, removing the constraints of time and space from the classroom and ensuring educational access for all along a pathway that leads to stackable postsecondary credentials.