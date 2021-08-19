College to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College in conjunction with StarMed Healthcare, will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Aug. 23, and Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The vaccinations will take place at CVCC’s Student Center in Room 408 on the main campus, which is located at 2550 U.S. 70 SE in Hickory. The clinic will offer the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, depending upon availability.

There is no out-of-pocket cost for the vaccine and the clinic is open to everyone. Registration is recommended, but walk-ups are welcome.

For taking the first dose of the vaccine, you will receive a $100 Summer Cash Card. If you drive a friend, family member or neighbor to the vaccination clinic, you can also receive an additional $25 Summer Cash Card (while supplies last).

For more information on the vaccines or to register, visit starmed.care or call 980-445-9818.