College presents performing artist series

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Associate in Fine Arts — Music Program will host the Performing Artist Concert Series this fall with several featured events that are free and open to all students and the general public.

Following is a schedule of upcoming events and additional details:

On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host Jonathan Scales Fourchestra.

Jonathan Scales has been called one of the most innovative steel pannists on the planet, and is redefining and challenging traditional expectations of his signature instrument.

The Jonathan Scales Fourchestra has performed concerts across North America, Europe, Japan, Central America, the Caribbean, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Indonesia. Additionally, Jonathan Scales has performed with such notable musicians as Béla Fleck, Victor Wooten, Oteil Burbridge, MonoNeo and Weedie Braimah.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host Alan Mearns.

Alan Mearns was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He began his musical studies with the classical violin at age 5, switching to the guitar at age 10. Moving to the United States in his late teens, he studied classical guitar performance with Douglas James at Appalachian State University (where he held the prestigious Fletcher Scholarship) and with Stanley Yates at Austin Peay State University.

On Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host The WWC Gamelan Ensemble.

Gamelan is a traditional instrumental ensemble of Indonesia mostly made up of metal percussion instruments. The WWC Gamelan Ensemble, founded in 2011, is an introduction to Indonesian gamelan performance. It performs different styles of gamelan from Java and Bali depending on the semester, with nearly all of the repertoire coming from the transcriptions and arrangements of Burhan Sukarma and Dr. Han Kuo-huang. The ensemble is open to all students, and auditions are not required. Out of respect for the gamelan instruments and the spirit believed to inhabit them, musicians in Indonesia remove their shoes before playing and are careful to not step over the instruments. Members of the WWC Gamelan Ensemble also observe these performance practices.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. in the CCC&TI Recital Hall (B-100), the Caldwell Campus in Hudson will host the CCC&TI Chorus.

The Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute Chorus is directed by Alexandria McNeely and the ensemble features students, community members, staff and faculty. Holding a master’s degree in vocal performance, McNeely is a recent graduate of the prestigious Eastman School of Music. This concert’s theme will be based on music that focuses on peace, love and unity.

All events are free and open to the public.

For more information on CCC&TI’s Associate in Fine Arts — Music Programs or these events, call Program Director Justin Butler at 828-726-2457 or email jbutler@cccti.edu.