College offers human services technology degree

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College is offering a new degree program in human services technology. The curriculum prepares students for entry-level positions in institutions and agencies that provide social, community and educational services.

Students will demonstrate awareness of human behavior and development from a biological, psychological and sociological perspective.

Course work includes developmental of knowledge, skills, mindsets and attitudes in human services.

Graduates demonstrate skills in best practices that support client care within human services organizations. They can also use cultural competency skills for working with clients from a variety of different ethnicities and backgrounds.

Employment opportunities include mental health, family services, social services, rehabilitation, correction and educational agencies. Careers may include but aren’t limited to assistant case manager, adult day care worker, behavioral management aide, case management aide, case worker, child or client advocate, community organizer, family support worker, group home worker, group activities aide, gerontology aide, home health aide, intake interviewer, mental health aide, residential counselor, social work assistant, social service technician and transportation aide.

Graduates from this program at CVCC can also continue on with a bachelor's degree at Gardner-Webb University if they so choose. For more information on this degree program, contact program director David Zealy at 828-327-7000, ext. 4013 or email him at dzealy@cvcc.edu.