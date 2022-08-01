College freshman? Here are some universal tips from Hickory-area students who made it through the first year

Starting college can be intimidating no matter where you study. The questions can be similar, however, including:

“How should I manage my schoolwork?”

“How will I get involved?”

“How do I make friends?

Current college students from the Catawba Valley offered up some advice for those starting their higher education journey.

Regardless of whether you may be attending college here at home or somewhere else in the state or even out of state, there are some tips that are universal to incoming freshmen.

1. Get involved and reach out to peers

University of North Carolina at Charlotte senior Olivia Stutts stressed the importance of making connections early. “I joined a Facebook group. I got involved specifically with the Belk College of Business, and some people do clubs,” Stutts said.

Catawba Valley Community College alumna and Lenoir-Rhyne University transfer student Sydney Weaver said her friends were crucial to her community college experience. “Your classmates will help you through the hard time of starting somewhere new and starting to really work towards your career,” Weaver said.

Weaver said that working with friends and classmates who are trying to achieve the same goal can lessen the struggles that many face throughout their college years.

2. Take it easy

While it is important to focus on your schoolwork, it is also important to take time for yourself to focus on your mental health.

Some more specific tips may be useful depending on the college a student is enrolled in. Here is some advice according to different schools throughout the region and the state:

Gardner-Webb University junior Katie Townsend said try not to commit to too many things. “Someone told me that sometimes you have to say no to good things so that you can say yeah to great things,” Townsend said. She said to make sure you’re involved but also make sure you have time to yourself.

Appalachian State University junior Madeline Wright said to set aside time for yourself every day and to set boundaries for schoolwork. “Constantly worrying about school will mess up your mental health,” Wright said.

North Carolina State University senior Lilly Underwood said it’s important to create a balance between school and free time. “Having friends is important for your mental health, but also maintaining your grades and honoring your education is also very important to having a well-rounded and rewarding college experience,” Underwood said.

3. Get into a routine

The newfound freedom that freshmen experience when they arrive at school can make it difficult to focus on education.

Appalachian State University senior Gabby Defeo said it’s important to get into a daily routine. “Get in the habit of making time for school each day because it’s very easy to get sidetracked,” Defeo said.

North Carolina State University junior Jay Estes said to “stay on a good schedule and don’t skip class because it puts you in a bad spot.” Estes also said to utilize the many academic resources that colleges provide, including the library. He also said to reach out to classmates to form study groups.