Collection drive benefits Hurricane Ian victims

HICKORY — RHF Investments Inc., the parent company of Century Furniture, Hancock & Moore, Hickory Chair, Jessica Charles, Highland House Furniture, Maitland Smith and Cabot Wrenn, is hosting a collection drive to benefit Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Century Furniture will park a tractor trailer in the parking lot of Valley Hills Mall on Saturday, Oct. 8, and staff it with employee volunteers who will be accepting donations of water, diapers, baby formula, personal hygiene products, pet food, and other non-perishable supplies that will go directly to Florida for help in relief efforts there for local residents.

A collection site has also been established at Catawba County United Way (2760 Tate Blvd., Hickory) where donations may be dropped off during business hours through Friday, Oct. 7.

“The devastation in southwest Florida is immeasurable, and our hearts go out to the people impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Alex Shuford III, president of RHF. “We have been in touch with our partners in Naples and are trying to ensure that we do everything we can to help their communities as they try to recover.”

Donations will be accepted at Valley Hills Mall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.