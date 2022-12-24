Cold temperatures, high energy demands cause emergency outages on Christmas Eve in Catawba County

As near-record cold temperatures continued through Friday into Saturday, thousands of Catawba County residences were left without power.

As of 9 a.m. on Saturday, around 7,000 homes in the county were without power, according to Duke Energy’s outages map.

Duke Energy is performing emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, due to the high energy demands caused by cold temperatures. The company said the majority of the emergency outages will last 15 to 30 minutes. Duke Energy did note that in some cases a crew will have to be dispatched to restore power making the outages longer, according to an alert on the Duke Energy website.

“Also, it is possible that other unrelated factors, such as downed tree limbs, are also causing outages at the same time,” Duke Energy said in the alert. “We will update the map as our crews provide additional information. We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we respond to this emergency situation.”

The places most heavily impacted were the northeast section of Conover near Rock Barn Country Club and Spa and around Long Island in the southeast part of the county, according to the map.

More than 2,500 Duke Energy customers were without power along the N.C. Highway 16 end of Springs Road, Lee Cline Road, Oxford School Road and Rock Barn Road NE in Conover, according to the map.

More than 1,100 residences were without power in Long Island, a community located between the Town of Catawba and Sherrills Ford. Around 530 residences in Sherrills Ford were also without power, according to the map.

Around 900 homes along N.C. Highway 127 between 29th Avenue NE and Cloninger Mill Road NE were without power. Nearly 400 Hickory residences in the areas of Sixth Street NW, Second Avenue NW and Second Avenue SW were also without power, according to the map

More than 500 residents in Mountain View along N.C. Highway 127 and Pittstown Road did not have power, according to the map.

Smaller isolated outages dotted the Catawba County outages map, as well.