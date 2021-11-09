Coin flip decides City of Conover seat; Canrobert and Powell will take office in December

A tie in the election for a seat on the Conover City Council was broken by a coin flip Tuesday. Mark Canrobert was declared the winner over Joie Fulbright.
Incumbents Canrobert and Fulbright both received 508 votes in the unofficial count on election night, tying for the second-most votes for the two open council seats, behind Brenda Powell, a challenger.
Tuesday, the Catawba County Board of Elections finalized the vote through the official canvass. First, four additional absentee ballots, which arrived on Election Day, were counted. The ballots brought Canrobert one additional vote. Fulbright leaned over and congratulated Canrobert, both of whom were at the meeting. He spoke too soon.
Six provisional ballots also were approved and added to the votes. As the final vote tallies were printed and passed out to board members, the room at the board of elections office was quiet and tense.
Board members examined the final vote tally papers, flipping through the pages. It was clear. There was still a tie for the final seat in Conover.
The provisional ballots brought Fulbright one vote as well, putting both vote totals at 509.
The candidates had the option to request a recount of the votes, Catawba County Board of Elections Director Amanda Duncan said. If both waived the right to a recount, the election could be solved with a coin toss.
Fulbright and Canrobert agreed to skip the recount and settle the election with a coin flip.
Board member Barry Cheney balanced a quarter on his thumb, then flipped it up. Fulbright called tails as the coin sailed through the air. The coin landed, rolled, then fell to the side.
The candidates and Cheney huddled around it. It landed heads up. The pair shook hands, Fulbright congratulating Canrobert on his win.
Canrobert was glad to have the final result. He said he would have been happy either way.
“We had a lot of good folks running for the seats,” Canrobert said.
The provisional and absentee ballots also brought Powell four more votes, bringing her total to 518, the most votes in the race for the two Conover City Council seats.
Powell and Canrobert will begin their elected terms on the board in December.
The vote canvass did not change any election results. In total, 3,735 people voted in Catawba County, a turnout of 11.3% of registered voters eligible to vote in the election.
This was the second time in about two years that a coin flip was used to break a tie vote. In October 2019, a coin flip favored candidate Nathan Hefner and allowed him to face Hickory City Councilman Danny Seaver in the Ward 3 primary.