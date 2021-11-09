Coin flip decides City of Conover seat; Canrobert and Powell will take office in December

A tie in the election for a seat on the Conover City Council was broken by a coin flip Tuesday. Mark Canrobert was declared the winner over Joie Fulbright.

Incumbents Canrobert and Fulbright both received 508 votes in the unofficial count on election night, tying for the second-most votes for the two open council seats, behind Brenda Powell, a challenger.

Tuesday, the Catawba County Board of Elections finalized the vote through the official canvass. First, four additional absentee ballots, which arrived on Election Day, were counted. The ballots brought Canrobert one additional vote. Fulbright leaned over and congratulated Canrobert, both of whom were at the meeting. He spoke too soon.

Six provisional ballots also were approved and added to the votes. As the final vote tallies were printed and passed out to board members, the room at the board of elections office was quiet and tense.

Board members examined the final vote tally papers, flipping through the pages. It was clear. There was still a tie for the final seat in Conover.

The provisional ballots brought Fulbright one vote as well, putting both vote totals at 509.