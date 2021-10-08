 Skip to main content
Coffey Scholarship awarded to Caldwell student
Coffey Scholarship awarded to Caldwell student

HUDSON — The Foundation of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently presented Bradley Russell of Granite Falls with the Harold F. Coffey Scholarship for 2021-2022. Russell is working toward an Associate in Applied Science degree in Electrical Systems Technology as well as a certificate in Mechatronics.

Russell is a graduate of South Caldwell High School, where he participated in Quiz Bowl and Beta Club, earning fourth place in robotics at the Beta Club State Convention. He was also a volunteer with South Caldwell Christian Ministries, local food pantries and churches, school festivals, community events and animal shelters.

Established by the Coffey Foundation in memory of Harold Coffey, the scholarship is merit-based and provides $2,500 annually to a graduate of Caldwell County Schools or a graduate of a certified Caldwell County home school who does not qualify for a Pell Grant. The graduate must also have a minimum GPA of 3.5 and have demonstrated civic or community involvement.

The scholarship provides funds to cover the cost of tuition, books and supplies for a student who enrolls in either an Associate in Science or Associate in Applied Science program of study at CCC&TI.

Russell
