Coffey Foundation names scholarship recipients

The students were recently honored as they individually went to Cedar Rock Country Club to receive their certificate and to have their photo taken outdoors. The group picture shown is a composite of each student’s individual picture.

Shown in the front row, from left, are Savannah Stewart of the Early College, daughter of Tina and Tim Smith, who will attend Appalachian State University; Zarina Villacorte of South Caldwell, daughter of Lizette and Arnold Villacorte, who will attend NC State University; Lillia Chapman of South Caldwell, daughter of Heather Barnett, who will attend Baldwin Wallace University; Alyssa McMasters of West Caldwell, daughter of Amy and Stephen McMasters, who will attend Appalachian; Elise Mitchell of Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy, daughter of Sharon and Wayne Mitchell, who will attend UNC Wilmington; Kenley Yount of Hibriten, daughter of Jessica and John Yount, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill; Autumn Soots of the Early College, daughter of Melissa and Mark Soots, who will attend Bryn Mawr College.