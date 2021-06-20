Coffey Foundation names scholarship recipients

LENOIR — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coffey Foundation was again unable to honor its scholarship recipients with a dinner this year.
The students were recently honored as they individually went to Cedar Rock Country Club to receive their certificate and to have their photo taken outdoors. The group picture shown is a composite of each student’s individual picture.
Fourteen students from Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell, Caldwell Early College and Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy High Schools were recognized for outstanding academic achievements and leadership qualities.
Shown in the front row, from left, are Savannah Stewart of the Early College, daughter of Tina and Tim Smith, who will attend Appalachian State University; Zarina Villacorte of South Caldwell, daughter of Lizette and Arnold Villacorte, who will attend NC State University; Lillia Chapman of South Caldwell, daughter of Heather Barnett, who will attend Baldwin Wallace University; Alyssa McMasters of West Caldwell, daughter of Amy and Stephen McMasters, who will attend Appalachian; Elise Mitchell of Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy, daughter of Sharon and Wayne Mitchell, who will attend UNC Wilmington; Kenley Yount of Hibriten, daughter of Jessica and John Yount, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill; Autumn Soots of the Early College, daughter of Melissa and Mark Soots, who will attend Bryn Mawr College.
In the back row, from left, are Justin Smith of the Early College, son of Crystal and Terry Smith, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill; Amelia Hanson of Hibriten, daughter of Amy Hooks and Dale Hanson, who will attend UNC Greensboro; Brody Miller of Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy, son of Amy and Troy Miller, who will attend NC State; Simon Hawkins of Hibriten, son of Shannon Hawkins, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill; James Ingram of South Caldwell, son of Carla and Matt Ingram, who will attend Appalachian; Franklin Haas of Hibriten, son of Charles Haas, who will attend Western Carolina University.
Not pictured is Haylea Ledbetter of the Early College, daughter of Janet and Timothy Ledbetter, who will attend UNC Chapel Hill.
The total of scholarships awarded this year is $272,000.