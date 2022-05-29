 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coffey Foundation awards annual scholarships

Students seated (from left) are Kathryn Whisnant, Katherine Clark, Mary Catherine Ford and Addyson Thomas. Standing are Quinten Curtis, Mason Lewis, Jacob Norwood and Jacquelyn Zelaya. Not pictured are Mollie Church and Rachel Kripner.

LENOIR — The Coffey Foundation held its annual scholarship awards dinner May 23 at Cedar Rock Country Club in Lenoir.

Ten seniors from Caldwell County’s South Caldwell, West Caldwell, Hibriten and Caldwell Early College High Schools and the Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy were recognized for their outstanding academic achievements and leadership qualities. The total of scholarships awarded was $260,000. In addition to the scholarship, each student received a framed certificate and a DVD of the Coffey Foundation history.

Recipients are:

• Kathryn Whisnant is a graduate of Hibriten High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

• Katherine Clark is a graduate of Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy and will attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University.

• Mary Catherine Ford is a graduate of West Caldwell High School and will attend UNC Wilmington.

• Addyson Thomas is a graduate of Hibriten High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

• Quinten Curtis is a graduate of South Caldwell High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

• Mason Lewis is a graduate of South Caldwell High School and will attend NC State University.

• Jacob Norwood is a graduate of Hibriten High School and will attend Appalachian State University.

• Jacqueline Zelaya is a graduate of Caldwell Applied Sciences Academy and will attend Western Carolina University.

• Mollie Church is a graduate of Caldwell Early College High School and will attend UNC Wilmington.

• Rachel Kripner is a graduate of South Caldwell High School and will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

The Coffey Foundation has an extensive history of providing college scholarships to Caldwell County students. In addition to these scholarships, the Foundation continues to provide numerous scholarships to students attending Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

