Coffee group for veterans to meet at restaurant

HICKORY — Veteran’s Coffee Connection will gather Wednesday, July 14, at 8:30 a.m. at Outback Steakhouse on Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard in Hickory.

Veterans Coffee Connection, an informal coffee group sponsored by Carolina Caring and hosted by Outback Steakhouse, welcomes veterans from all branches of military service. This gathering is free and is an opportunity to relax with a cup of hot coffee, enjoy doughnuts provided by Krispy Kreme, and socialize with other veterans.

Carolina Caring is proud to be a Level IV partner of the We Honor Veterans program, an awareness program spearheaded by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Veterans Coffee Connection has changed their monthly meeting day. They now meet the second Wednesday of every month at Outback Steakhouse.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandi Hood, director of community relations, Carolina Caring, 828-466-0466, ext. 3212 or shood@carolinacaring.org.